VIDEO: Health, Fitness and Mindset - with Seamus Fox

AWARD winning personal trainer, Seamus Fox has worked with Derry City Football Club, professional boxers and kickboxers during an impressive career which has spanned over 15 years.

The Galliagh man has worked with thousands of people in Derry, Ireland and further afield to help them improve their health, fitness, mindset and performance and he's now on hand to offer you some pearls of wisdom on a weekly basis.

Award winning FF Fitness owner and personal trainer, Seamus Fox.

Seamus began his career as a bodybuilder, winning the Mr Northern Ireland 1st Timer category in 2005, beating 15 other competitors.

He quickly became one of the most sought after trainers in Derry and has been instrumental in the careers of some of the city's top boxing and kickboxing talents. In 2013 Seamus worked as a fitness coach with Derry City FC during a season which saw the Candy Stripes clinch fourth spot and secure European qualification.

He was the leading founder of the 'bootcamp craze' in Derry, opening the city's first purpose built bootcamp 'Fighting Fit' which was quickly expanded into county Derry and Donegal.

Over the last few years, Seamus has created one of the most successful personal training facility in Derry. In fact he won 'Young Business Man of the Year' in 2006 and also the Northern Ireland Enterprise awards' 'Best Health and Fitness Facility' in 2017.

"My passion is to help others create a better, healthier life," he insists. And his willingness to travel across the UK and Ireland to improve his own skills and techniques is testament to that.

Every week Seamus will take you through topics such as nutrition, mindset goals, training tip and techniques, home workouts, improving mobility and recovery.

And getting you started this week he discusses ways to improve your sleep quality.

If you have any topics you'd like Seamus to cover, get in touch at info@ff-fitness.com