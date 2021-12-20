The BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021 was hosted over the weekend to celebrate the most talented stars in the sporting industry.

Six nominees were put forward for the award, whose winner was voted by members of the public.

Here’s everything that happened at Sports Personality of the Year 2021, including who won BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Who are the nominees for BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021?

The nominees for BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021 are:

Tom Daley

Tyson Fury

Emma Raducanu was crowned the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021.

Adam Peaty

Emma Raducanu

Raheem Sterling

Dame Sarah Storey.

Who won BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021?

There could only be one winner, with Emma Radacanu taking home the crown.

The tennis sensation who won the US Open in 2021, accepted her award via video call.

Radacanu said, "I'm really happy with this, I've watched Sports Personality of the Year growing up and it's an honour to be amongst those past winners. I'm happy for British tennis as well, and that we've managed to get this award... again!"

At only 19, Emma Radacanu is the first female tennis player to win the award since Virginia Wade in 1977.

Who else won an award at BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021?

But Sports Personality of the Year isn't the only award, there are six in total, so what are the other five and who won them?

Young Sports Personality of the Year - This award went to Olympic medal-winning skateboarder Sky Brown.

Team and Coach of the Year - England football team were named team of the year for reaching the final of Euro 2020. Their coach Gareth Southgate was awarded Coach of the Year

World Sport Star of the Year - Irish jockey Rachael Blackmore won the award after becoming the first female jockey to win the Grand National at Aintree.

Lifetime Achievement - Simone Biles took home the Lifetime Achievement award. The American gymnast has won four Olympic medals and 19 World Championship titles.

Unsung Hero - The Unsung Hero award went to fitness club founder Sam Barlow after she was nominated by the Fitmums & Friends group she founded in Hull.