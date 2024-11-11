Will Fleury vs Karlos Vemola title fight announced for OKTAGON December show

Irishman, Will Fleury will get his title shot against Czech MMA legend, Karlos Vemola at OKTAGON 65, at Prague’s iconic O2 Arena on 29th December.

Since joining Europe’s premier MMA promotion, Fleury has two emphatic victories, and has cemented himself as the rightful challenger to Karlos Vemola’s Light Heavyweight throne.

After a first round knock-out of former Champion, Pavol Langer, in front of 60,000 in October, Fleury called for the title shot, and Vemola has answered, with fans set to witness a mammoth title fight at the end of 2024.

The fight was announced this Saturday at OKTAGON 63 in Bratislava - an event which saw 10,000 fans enjoy an unforgettable night of MMA action.

Fleury and Vemola were introduced to the crowd and faced off, as excitement builds until the pair meet in Prague.

Commenting on the fight, Fleury said:

“I have been calling for this fight since I got to OKTAGON, and now I have it, and I’m going to finish Karlos and keep building a legacy that will go down in history.

“Karlos is a great fighter, and we have unfinished business from our sparring back in the day. I can not wait to get in front of a packed out house in Prague and take what’s mine.”

Fans can purchase their tickets to OKTAGON 65 by visiting https://www.o2arena.cz/events/oktagon-65/