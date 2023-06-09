The young woman, aged 21, has not been seen for seven days.

Mid and East Antrim District Commander, Superintendent Gillian Kearney said this afternoon: "I am appealing directly to Chloe to make contact with the police, family or friends so that we know you are safe and well.

"I am also asking the public to contact us if they have seen Chloe. I know she was last seen by family on Friday 2nd June and then she is captured on CCTV in Ballymena Town Centre in the late hours of Friday 2nd into the early hours of Saturday 3rd. She was walking in the direction of James Street.

Chloe Mitchell, 21, was last seen on Friday night into Saturday morning.

"We are becoming increasingly concerned about Chloe’s safety. It is completely out of character for her to not be in contact with her family, who are being supported by specialist officers during this worrying time.

"We have launched a criminal investigation into her disappearance and we are examining a number of scenes. A 26-year-old man was arrested in Lurgan yesterday and is currently helping police with their enquiries.

"Please look at the photograph of Chloe. She was last seen wearing a green and black Northface style jacket, a white t-shirt, leggings and Nike trainers.

"I would like to thank the public and search and rescue teams for all their help in trying to find Chloe.

"If you have any information, even if you think it might not be important enough to share, please contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2262 of 05/06/23. What you tell us could hold the key to finding Chloe."