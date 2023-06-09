Police operation around drugs feud in North Down has cost nearly half a million pounds

It comes as police made 11 arrests this week in relation to criminal activity in Weaver’s Grange, Newtownards on Thursday, April 6.

The 11 men – ranging in age from 24 to 56 – have been charged with a range of offences including unlawful assembly and affray.

The incident involved a large group gathering outside a house in Weaver's Grange. It was reported that threats were made to a man inside the house.

The PSNI have arrested 11 men in relation to an incident at Weaver's Court

Police believe it is linked to the ongoing feud between rival drugs groups across Ards and North Down – an operation which has cost the police £476,000 since March.

Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland does not tolerate any type of vigilante activity and we would caution any individual or group against taking the law into their own hands.

"These arrests are a powerful reminder that police are responsible for law enforcement in Northern Ireland – we are here to protect local people and we are proud to serve them.

“Those who engage in vigilante behaviour, whether claiming to represent an illegal paramilitary organisation or not, are usually only interested in asserting their own control and influence over local communities, with no regard for wider community concerns.