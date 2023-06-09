Three men arrested as police investigate burglary and serious assault at a flat in north Belfast
A report was received at around 3.40am on Friday morning, that two men had forced their way into a flat in the Newlodge area and assaulted a male occupant, causing damage to the flat.
Officers attended the scene and arrested three men, aged 28, 29 and 30, on suspicion of a number of offences including grievous bodily harm, burglary with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, resisting police and obstructing police.
The men remain in custody at this time.
Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to contact officers at Tennent Street on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 194 09/06/23, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.