St Patrick’s Day: Thousands to take part in Orange events as flute bands join day of parades

Despite being seen as a stereotypically 'green' rather than 'orange' day of celebration, it is common for Protestants to take part in marches to mark the day of Ireland’s patron saint.

The Cormeen Rising Sons of William event it is due to begin at 7pm in Armagh with 50 bands set to take part, involving some 2,000 marchers and the same number of participants, according to the documents lodged with the Parades Commission.

Another major event will be the march held by Braid District LOL No 18 in Broughshane.The parade begins at midday and there are 11 bands taking part along with 2,000 expected marchers and 5,000 expected supporters.

Some of the groups involved in the St Patrick's Day parades

Prior to the parade, breakfast will be served from 7.30-11am by LOL 503 in Broughshane Orange Hall.

In east Belfast, a march will set out from the Great Eastern Bar at 6.30pm going to Cherryville Street for a wreath-laying, then Woodstock Road for a wreath-laying, then the Albertbridge Road for a final wreath-laying, before returning to the pub.It is organised by The Rising Sons Flute Band, with an estimated 50 participants and 20 supporters listed.Afterwards, a “sash bash" is to take place at the Con Club from 8pm until late.

A parade in Lisburn has been cancelled but the hosts, Batesons True Blues LOL 1925, have said they will be holding a St Patricks fun day tomorrow at Lisburn Orange Hall from 1pm till 5pm.Their notice reads: “Everyone regardless of religion or creed is welcome to join us, always a great day and craic for one and all: petting farm, bouncy castles, face painting, disco etc, and free refreshments for kids, parents and grandparents.”

Meanwhile, in Coleraine a parade is scheduled by the Ulster Protestant Boys Flute Band.The march is set for 7pm, and sets off from Shuttle Hill and Killowen Street, heading for The Diamond before heading back.

Last year's St Patrick's Day parade in Belfast. Picture by Philip Magowan / PressEye

In Londonderry, there will be a parade led by the Apprentice Boys of Derry No Surrender Parent Club, starting at 12.10pm in the Fountain Estate.

Back in Belfast, traffic restrictions and diversions will operate in the city centre as the annual St Patrick’s Day parade takes place.

The parade will leave Belfast City Hall at 1.30pm and travel down Chichester Street, Victoria Street and High Street, before returning to city hall, via Donegall Place.

Motorists can expect some disruption along the parade route with rolling diversions in place from 12.30pm through to 2.30pm on roads and streets that intersect with the route.

A view of Slemish mountain where St Patrick's was taken as a slave

On-street parking, including blue badge spaces, will be suspended from 6am to 2.30pm along Donegall Place and High Street to accommodate the parade and spectators.

Belfast City Council asks drivers to note there is no designated city centre parking for the St Patrick’s parade.

For more information on city centre car parks, please visit www.belfastcentre.com/city-centre-parking-and-access.

Drivers should also be aware that the SPAR Craic 10K event takes place from city hall, starting at 9am today.

The race will take a route through the city centre before crossing the finish line at Ormeau Park.

Due to the event delays or diversions can be expected.

For more information, go to www.aisling-events.com.

A Belfast City Council spokesperson said: “We encourage attendees to utilise public transport if attending any of these events.

“Translink Metro and Ulsterbus will operate a holiday timetable throughout the day including revised frequencies on some services and NI Railways will operate a Saturday timetable.”

Parades will also take place in Downpatrick, Newry, Armagh and Londonderry where there will be a 24-hour buskathon in Guildhall Square in aid of the mayor’s chosen charity First Housing Aid and Support Services.

As with the events in Belfast, for most of the large parades people have been advised to use public transport to minimise delays as parking spaces in town and city centres will be limited.