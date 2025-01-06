The changing rooms at Dunluce Lodge Spa, Portrush

Overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, The Spa at Dunluce Lodge offers a dynamic treatment and wellness menu designed to restore balance to the body, skin, and psyche.

Members of the public and guests alike can expect an intimate space where the expert team will offer purposeful yet deeply restorative spa rituals in four treatment rooms with names that have been inspired by the natural landscape of the Causeway Coast.

For the products that will be used throughout, Dunluce Lodge has partnered with Irish science-based health and beauty brand Seabody, which harnesses bioactive compounds from seaweed to support skin health and holistic wellness.

Treatments featuring globally recognised brands KLORIS, with its ethically sourced CBD, and the multi-award-winning skincare brand Natura Bissé will also be available.

Following their treatment, guests will be invited to the relaxation space where breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean ensure it is the perfect spot to meditate and reenergise.

Outside of the spa’s walls, guests staying at Dunluce Lodge will also be able to enjoy a selection of specially curated wellness experiences including sound healing, sunrise and sunset beach walks and personalised private and group movement sessions.

Stephen Meldrum, general manager, Dunluce Lodge said: “When Dunluce Lodge opens its doors, it will deliver an unrivalled, refined experience that builds on Northern Ireland’s world-renowned reputation for sincere hospitality.

“This hotel is intrinsically linked to its surroundings and our spa is no different. It will feature the best in Irish health and beauty products, treatments and highly skilled local practitioners.

“The Spa at Dunluce Lodge is the perfect place to relax and unwind. Locals and visitors alike will find soothing therapies inspired by the sea and the stunning landscapes that surround the hotel.”