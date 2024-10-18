Travel Late Deals: Christmas markets, ski trips, 2025 sunshine holidays and short breaks in NI
KRAKOW: 3-star Globus Aparthotel, 3 nights room only departing from Belfast International on November 29. Price: £349 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance.
Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.
MADEIRA: 3-star Muthu Raga Madeira Hotel, 7 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on November 25. Price: £299 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.
GRAN CANARIA: 2-star Sol Y Paz Apartments, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on November 28. Price: £439 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.
LANZAROTE: Lanzarote Paradise, 3-Star, Costa Teguise, SC, 7 nights from £479pps, from Belfast, May 11, 2025. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
TURKEY: Antalya Area, Sunlight Garden, 3-Star, Side, AI, 7 nights from £739pps, from Belfast, May 11, 2025. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
CRUISE: Belfast International to Cyprus, Aegean Gems – Marella Discovery 2, Inside Cabin, All Inclusive, 7 nights from £1,479pps, May 21, 2025. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
BULGARIA: Pamporovo Resort, January 12, 2025, 7 nights, return flight with Jet 2 (Belfast – Plovdiv), Snezhanka Hotel HB, lift pass, skis and boots included. No lessons included. From £799pp www.travel-solutions.co.uk/
CO TYRONE: Blessingbourne Country Estate, Fivemiletown. Enjoy a one-night stay from £225 for up to five guests with this autumn getaway offer, including a welcome pack of local goodies and homemade brownies. Valid until the end of February 2025. Visit https://www.blessingbourne.com for more information.
LONDONDERRY: Everglades Hotel. From £155, enjoy a cosy retreat and let your evening unfold with a sumptuous two-course meal at the Grill Restaurant. Relish a relaxing morning with a freshly prepared breakfast and a late noon checkout. Offer valid until November 30. Visit https://www.evergladeshotelderry.com/offers/autumn-offers/ for more information.
