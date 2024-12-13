The Bullitt Hotel in Belfast is offering a 'sleighcation' package for £129 in a comfy room that includes a £25 credit to spend anywhere in the hotel

A round-up of the latest deals at home and abroad

BELFAST: Stay, play and sleigh this festive season at Bullitt Hotel. Book their #Sleighcation package to score a stay for £129 in a comfy room that includes a £25 credit to spend anywhere in the hotel. Enjoy your stay in the city centre, right in the heart of fantastic shopping, restaurants, bars and festive cheer. Offer valid until 26 December. Visit www.bullitthotel.com for more information.

PORTUGAL: Alba, 4 Star, Monte Gordo, BB, 14 nights from £729pps, from Belfast, December 23. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

LONDONDERRY: The Ebrington Hotel. From £189 per room, based on two people sharing, this offer includes an overnight stay in an Executive King room, full cooked breakfast, two-course dinner in the Oak Room restaurant and complimentary access to Thermal Suite, Hydrotherapy Pool & Gym. Offer valid until January 5, 2025. Visit www.theebringtonhotel.com, book direct by calling 02871 220700, or email [email protected].

SPAIN: Belfast to Costa Blanca, Levantelux Aparthotel, 3 Star, Benidorm, SC, 7 nights from £359pps, January 10, 2025. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

POLAND: Belfast to Krakow, Yarden Aparthotel By Artery Hotels, 3 Star, Krakow, RO, 3 nights from £259pps, February 5, 2025. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

SPAIN: Belfast to Costa Blanca, Hotel RH Princesa, 4 Star, Benidorm, AI, 7 nights from £549pps, February 11, 2025. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

GRAN CANARIA: Villas De Tauro, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International January 30, 2025. Price: £499 per person based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire. Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.