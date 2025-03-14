Enjoy a short break at Roe Valley Resort, Limavady

A round-up of the latest holiday offers at home in Northern Ireland and abroad

CO LONDONDERRY: Roe Valley Resort, Limavady. Enjoy the midweek dinner, bed and breakfast offer from £149 per room, including an overnight stay, two course meal in the Coach House, relaxation in the Thermal Suite and breakfast the following morning. This package is available Monday – Thursday and valid until the end of June.

Visit roevalleyresort.com for more information.

CO ARMAGH: Seagoe Hotel, Portadown.. For just £199 per couple, enjoy an unforgettable evening with complimentary tickets to a tribute show (subject to availability and the hotel’s discretion). The Resident DJ will keep the atmosphere lively before and after the event. After a night of entertainment, relax in one of the hotel’s luxurious double bedrooms, wake up refreshed and indulge in a delicious breakfast the next morning. Offer valid to September 30, 2025.

Visit seagoe.com for more information.

MAJORCA: 3 star BH Atarazanas Malaga Boutique Hotel, 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on April 4.

Price: £449 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

SPAIN: Costa Del Sol, Villa Juncos, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International April 25. Price: £479 per person based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire. Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

GRAN CANARIA : 3 star Balcon Del Mar Apartments, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on March 30.

Price: £629 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

CORFU: Kaloudis Village Apartments, 3 Star, Arilas, SC, 7 nights from £419pps, from Belfast, May 9. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.