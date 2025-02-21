Escape to The Cuan in beautiful Strangford Village and enjoy their Sunday and Thursday offer

A round-up of the latest offers at home in Northern Ireland and abroad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CO DOWN: Escape to The Cuan in beautiful Strangford Village and enjoy their Sunday and Thursday offer. This includes Bed, Breakfast & a Main Course for £125, based on two people sharing. Offer available until Sunday, March 30. Visit www.thecuan.com/accommodation for more information.

SPAIN: 3 star Exe Malaga Museos, 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on March 28.Price: £439 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MADEIRA: 3 star Muthu Raga Madeira Hotel, 7 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on March 10. Price: £429 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

TENERIFE: The Willows Villa, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International March 28. Price: £539 per person based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire. Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

GRAN CANARIA: 3 star Colina Mar Apartments, 7 nights all-inclusive departing from Belfast International on March 18. Price: £719 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

CO ANTRIM: Bushmills Townhouse, Vino Vacation package. Starting from £144.50pps, indulge in a three-course dinner, inspired by Italian flavours and made with the finest ingredients, sourced locally where possible. Each course is paired with tasting wines.. After dinner, retreat to one of their contemporary suites, designed for comfort and relaxation. Wake up to a freshly cooked-to-order breakfast. Offer available March – April. Visit www.bushmillstownhouse.com for more information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DUBLIN: New luxury hotel, The Chancery, is offering nightly rates from €210 on a B&B basis. Visit https://www.thechanceryhotel.ie/

MEXICO: The Fives Downtown, 4 Star, Playa Del Carmen, BB, 14 nights from £1,629pps, from Belfast International, June 24, 2025. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.