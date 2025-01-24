Why not whisk your loved one off to Paris for Valentine's? Tui is offering four nights Hotel 18, 3 Star, Paris, RO, from £429pps, from Belfast

BELFAST: Ten Square Hotel, Belfast Available for the month of February, enjoy their month of love B&B offer starting from £84.50 per person, including one main course, a glass of bubbly per person, rose petals and chocolates. Use Promocode: LOVE25 when booking and visit www.tensquare.co.uk for more information.

PARIS: Hotel 18, 3 Star, Paris, RO, 4 nights from £429pps, from Belfast, February 13. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

AMSTERDAM: XO Hotels Blue Tower,, 4 Star, RO, 4 nights from £449pps, from Belfast, February 13. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

CO DOWN: Blackwell House, Scarva. Through all of 2025, enjoy their stay three nights and get the fourth night free offer. Super King rooms starting from £245 per night, including breakfast. Offer valid subject to availability. Tel: 028 3883 2752.

ITALY: Depart February 2 from Belfast. Staying at 3 Star Residence Planibel, La Thuile for 7 nights on a self-catering basis for the family from £1,119 (2 adults + 1 child) or £1,174 (2 adults + 2 children) Check out www.crystalski.co.uk, visit your local TUI store, or your nearest Crystal Ski travel agent to get started.

AUSTRIA: Depart from Belfast, February 22, 2025. Staying at 3 Star Hotel Fischer, St Johann in Tyrol for 7 nights on a bed & breakfast basis from £489pps or bring the family from £1,459 (2 adults + 1 child).Check out www.crystalski.co.uk, visit your local TUI store, or your nearest Crystal Ski travel agent to get started.

SPAIN: Costa Del Sol, Villa Bryn Gwyn, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International February 28.. Price: £419 per person based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire. Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.