Enjoy a luxurious overnight stay at The Merchant Hotel, Belfast

A round-up of the latest holiday deals in Northern Ireland and beyond

BELFAST: Enjoy a luxurious overnight stay at The Merchant Hotel. The five-star experience starts from £139 per person sharing and includes complimentary use of the gymnasium, sauna, steam room and roof top hot tub, bottle of prosecco in room after arrival, luxury evening turn-down service, complimentary online newspapers and magazines, and breakfast in The Great Room Restaurant. Offer valid until June 21, 2025. T&Cs apply. Package is subject to availability and is not available on Saturdays. Visit www.themerchanthotel.com for more information.

CO DOWN: Slieve Donard, Newcastle. Book a stay for two nights or more, and you’ll unlock exclusive rates on all room types. Whether you’re there to play another round, are taking a family adventure or simply looking to relax – extending your stay means extra time to do whatever you please, with more savings to celebrate. Offer currently valid and subject to availability.

Visit www.marineandlawn.com/slievedonard for more information.

TURKEY: Depart July 28, 2025 from Belfast.. Staying at 4 Star Sundia By Liberty Suncity, Olu Deniz for 7 nights on an all-inclusive basis for the family from £2,649 (2 adults + 1 child) or £4,127 (2 adults + 2 children) Use code SUMMER to save an extra £200 per booking (code expires April 7). Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

MAJORCA: Depart July 14, 2025 from Belfast. Staying at 4 Star TUI BLUE Alcudia Pins, Alcudia for 7 nights on an all-inclusive basis for the family from £2,599 (2 adults + 1 child) or £3,509 (2 adults + 2 children) Use code SUMMER to save an extra £200 per booking (code expires April 7).

Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

SPAIN: Costa Del Sol, Villa La Posada Nerja, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International, April 25. Price: £469 per person based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire.

Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

MAJORCA: 4 star HM Balanguera, 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on April 27. Price: £519 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.