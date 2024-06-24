This video More videos

Watch as Brian hilariously spins and waves his arms around to escape the wrath of the panicked mother duck as he tries to help her ducklings.

A funny video shows the moment a man was attacked twice by a protective mother duck while attempting to lift her ducklings onto the pavement.

Brian Surguy, 33, can be seen slowly approaching the brood at the side of the road and kneeling down next to them as the mother duck watches on from the pavement. However, before Brian can get close enough to scoop the ducklings up to safety, their mum flies at him - flapping her wings furiously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Undeterred, Brian goes in again, this time managing to lift around half of the brood up from the steep curb, before the mother duck attacks him. A third time lucky, Brian successfully lifts the remaining half of the brood onto the pavement, avoiding an attack from their mum, and they run off to join their siblings.

Brian Surguy is attacked by a protective mother duck while trying to help her ducklings. | SWNS

The concerned mother duck bit Brain on the chest as he tried to help the ducklings.

Girlfriend Sarah Mikkelsen, 24, from Mount Pleasant in South Carolina, United States, said: "We saw the ducks and their mom crossing in front of us which made us stop the truck for about two minutes. When they got to the other side, the mother kept going and the ducklings were stuck!