5 fun things to do this Easter for all ages at Hilton Templepatrick

Hilton Templepatrick is set to launch a range of family-friendly events this Easter with a packed activity programme running from April 19 - April 27.

With Easter just around the corner, the Hilton Templepatrick has a host of options to keep family members of all ages entertained.

Overnight Stays

If you fancy treating the family to an overnight stay, offers start from only £119 per room at the Hilton Templepatrick. Kids have their own VIP Easter check-in and can be kept amused with scheduled sessions of pitch and putt, splash time and fun activities throughout their stay.

Sunday Carvery

Preparations are already underway for Easter Sunday with a traditional, scrumptious, extra-special Sunday carvery which is on offer for just £19.95pp (adults) and £9.95pp(kids) with under 5’s eating free.

Easter Egg Hunt

A fun Easter Egg Hunt will take place in the beautiful grounds running from 3pm.

Peter Rabbit Afternoon Tea

The team at the hotel are proud to present their “Peter Rabbit Afternoon Tea” on Easter Tuesday, which features the famous Peter Rabbit Movie with lots of surprises in store for the kids.

It will be a race to the chocolate fountain and candy cart so early booking is required. Tickets are £16.50pp (adults) and £8.50 (kids), however those staying overnight will have tickets for the event free. Terms and conditions apply.

For the Adults

Not forgetting the parents, the Hilton Templepatrick has something to keep everyone entertained: with an18 hole championship golf course, driving range and practice facilities, a Livingwell Health Club which boasts a wide variety of spa treatments, a state of the art gym, swimming pool, sauna and steam room - plus loads more.

To book your tickets or overnight stay package call: 028 9443 5500 or find out more by following the Hilton Templepatrick on Facebook at: facebook.com/HiltonTemplepatrick.