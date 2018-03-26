A new ‘Baby Rave’ is taking place in Belfast this spring

A new ‘Baby Rave’ has been announced for this spring in Belfast.

The Lord Mayor is hosting a ‘Baby Rave’ in City Hall on Sunday, April 22, with four free sessions during the day for babies and toddlers and their parents and carers.

Parents and tots are encouraged to get down to the beats and dance with their baby or toddler to uplifting dance music whilst enjoying colourful, visual projections and exploring a range of sensory toys.

The event is delivered by Young at Art and free tickets can be booked from their website.

More information can be found online at youngatart.co.uk/whats-on/baby-rave-city-hall.