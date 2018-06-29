Actress Roma Downey launches new faith book at Derry theatre

Derry-born actress and producer Roma Downey, best known for her role in US TV series Touched by an Angel, held the UK launch of her New York Times bestselling book Box of Butterflies - which celebrates her deep Christian faith - at The Playhouse this week.

A joint fundraising event for Foyle Hospice and the theatre, the launch celebrated the deeply personal new work by the Emmy-nominated actress who is now based in LA.

In the book Roma shares stories from her life, alongside quotes, poems, scripture, and artwork that have inspired her in dark times; the hope is that readers will be similarly uplifted.

As a young girl growing up in Derry, the actress writes of how she has always seen butterflies as a reminder of God’s presence. Her mother died when she was just ten, and she was faced with the challenge of this overwhelming loss. But she found comfort and strength in her Christian faith and she was always uplifted by the symbol of the butterfly, as she writes:

“A butterfly begins its life as a simple caterpillar, creeping and crawling along the ground. And yet that is just its beginning. Through the process of metamorphosis, through the patience and darkness and the struggle of the cocoon, this little caterpillar emerges on the other side as a stunning butterfly, a creature with wings and the ability to fly.”

The launch featured readings by Roma’s daughter Reilly Marie Anspaugh, chief executive of Foyle Hospice Donall Henderson, Playhouse founding director Pauline Ross, and local performer Mary Murphy. American writer and documentary maker Mary Pat Kelly hosted the evening and local band I Am Worship and Derry tenor George Hutton performed songs name-checked in Box of Butterflies including Danny Boy, You’ll Never Walk Alone, and The Town I Loved So Well.

“This truly beautiful book is a stunning journey through Roma’s life, her loves, her tests and trials, and her faith,” said Pauline Ross, founding director at The Playhouse.

“We’re honoured to have Roma home to share this new work with us, to bring her latest creative endeavour to Derry.”

Chief executive officer of Foyle Hospice Donall Henderson added: “We are delighted to be welcoming Roma to her home city, along with her daughter Reilly to launch this very special book. Foyle Hospice is extremely privileged and honoured to have such an inspirational ambassador and supporter in Roma.”

“Readers will appreciate Downey’s resilient attitude toward the trials of life, as well as her deep faith in God, especially in difficult times,” said Publishers Weekly.

Box of Butterflies: Discovering the Unexpected Blessings All Around Us by Roma Downey is published by Simon & Schuster UK and is available now.