Albert Lee at the Market Place

Guitarist Albert Lee is set to perform at the Market Place theatre in Armagh next month in a show that will delight fans of his music all over the Province.

The gig will feature as part of his tour with his handpicked band, and will take place on Friday May 4.

One of the the most respected and renowned guitarists in music history, Lee has worked with the likes of The Everly Brothers, Eric Clapton, Emmylou Harris and The Cricketts over the course of his career. A two-time Grammy Award winner, he was a member of the UK band Hogan’s Heroes, and spent many years touring with Bill Wyman’s band, the Rhythm Kings. In his fifth decade as a professional musician, he has risen to the ranks of the truly rare virtuosos of his time, respected on three continents and having been described by Eric Clapton as being “gifted on just about every level.”

After moving to the US and assimilating himself into the country music scene, Albert quickly garnered a reputation as one of the fastest guitar players in the business. He recorded a number of solo albums, and won a Grammy in 2002 for his contribution on Foggy Mountain Breakdown. He continues to tour today, playing his signature Ernie Ball Music Man Guitar. Last year, he was recognised by The Americana Music Association UK for his contribution to the genre over his long career when he was presented with the Trailblazer Award. He will perform for one evening only at The Market Place on Friday May 4 at 8pm. Tickets, priced £20 each, can be booked through the Box Office on 028 3752 1821, or online at www.visitarmagh.com/marketplacetheatre