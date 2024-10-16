Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ancient Apocalypse originally arrived on Netflix in 2022 - but faced heavy criticism.

It has been accused of “lacking in evidence” over its jaw-dropping claims.

Presented by Graham Hancock it tries to prove the existence of an advanced civilization active during the last ice age.

The controversial Netflix documentary Ancient Apocalypse will return for its second season today - despite outrage from indigenous groups in America. The Graham Hancock fronted show will also feature an appearance from Hollywood superstar and John Wick himself Keanu Reeves.

Originally launching in November 2022, the first batch of episodes were heavily criticised upon release. The theories presented about a globe-spanning ancient civilization active during the last ice age were so outlandish that archeologists even went so far as to call on Netflix to reclassify the show as “fiction”, Artnet reported at the time.

According to a report in the Guardian earlier this year, production on the second season faced a rocky road after it scrapped plans to film in the Grand Canyon and some other US sites after outcry from local tribal leaders in the Native American communities.

But what exactly is Ancient Apocalypse, when is the second season out and why is it so controversial? Let’s take a look.

What is Netflix’s Ancient Apocalypse about?

From the description on Netflix’s website: “Journalist Graham Hancock travels the globe hunting for evidence of mysterious, lost civilizations dating back to the last Ice Age.” Which sounds pretty much like the standard log line for a middle of the road documentary, yet the show has proved to be very controversial.

The second season is subtitled Ancient Apocalypse: the Americas - and the trailer includes footage such as the famous Maoi faces of Rapa Nui (Easter Island), suggesting he will link his theories in some way to the creation of such ancient wonders.

When does season two release?

The first batch of episodes dropped on Netflix in November 2022 and reportedly hit the top 10 in 31 countries. The success of which led the streamer to commission more episodes.

It is actually a British show, with ITN Productions being the production company behind the series. Despite reports of disrupted filming plans, Netflix has announced a return date for the controversial show.

Ancient Apocalypse season two releases on Netflix on Wednesday October 16.

What time will episodes be available?

For audiences in the UK, Netflix releases new shows and episodes at 8am on the day of release. So no need to stay up late.

Why is Ancient Apocalypse so controversial?

The series has provoked a furious backlash from archaeologists, experts and most importantly of all indigenous people.

The most important place to start with Ancient Apocalypse is the beginning. It is based on the theories of British writer Graham Hancock who has hypothesised that there was a globe spanning ancient civilisation active during the last ice age - he is the author behind such books as Fingerprints of the Gods and The Message of the Sphinx.

Writing in Epoch Magazine in 2023 , Alexander Rome Griffin - a Graduate Teaching Assistant at Lancaster University - put it succinctly: “The premise of Hancock’s theory is as follows: an ancient race of educated and advanced people taught our grunting, cave-dwelling ancestors all the key tenets of civilisation.

“They taught them agriculture, art, and engineering. This race of advanced ‘unknowns’ was wiped out in some catastrophe, theorised by Hancock as a meteor strike.”

The academic goes on to label Hancock’s theories as “deeply sinister”. And other reviewers, critics and experts are no less scathing.

The YouTubers Miniminuteman and Stefan Milo, both who specialise in archaeological content, have multi-hour critiques breaking down the problems with the first season of Ancient Apocalypse. You can watch them here - and here .

But more importantly indigenous groups, particularly in the US, have been vocal in their criticism. Stewart Koyiyumptewa, tribal historic preservation officer for the Hopi Nation told the Guardian : “[Hancock] presents his theories as being superior to what the first inhabitants of the area say about their own history.”

The Society for American Archaeology published a letter following the airing of the first season of Ancient Apocalypse, it stated: “After more than a century of professional archaeological investigations, we find no archaeological evidence to support the existence of an ‘advanced, global ice age civilization’ of the kind Hancock suggests.”

Responding to the criticism in the letter, The Guardian reports that Hancock said: “That archaeologists have not found material evidence that would convince them of the existence of a lost civilization of the ice age is not by any means compelling evidence that no such civilization could have existed.”

Ian Russell, Head of International Programmes, ITN Productions, said: “We are very pleased to be working with Graham again as he explores the theory first outlined in series one. Known as a disrupter who challenges traditional ideas about this period of history, Graham uses his skills as a journalist to talk to experts and indigenous communities to put his theory to the test.

“The result is a compelling, thought-provoking and beautifully shot series that keeps viewers hooked as scenario Graham puts forward for viewers and experts alike to consider unfolds.”

Who is in the cast for season two?

Host Graham Hancock will be joined by Hollywood star Keanu Reeves for the second season. According to Deadline , Reeves will appear throughout the series to discuss among other things, “his insights into storytelling as an act of preserving culture”.

Reeves is of Native Hawaiian and Chinese descent. Other guests will also appear to provide their insights as well during the episodes.