Alana McDowell's creation depicts the world-famous Titanic which as we all know inspired a devastatingly brilliant blockbuster movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. "I wanted each piece to feel dynamic and bold", said the artist

The murals celebrate the joy of the cinema experience, Belfast’s rich film heritage, and the artists’ own experience with film.

The striking artworks stand 2.8m tall and line the halls of the new cinema located at the Odyssey for visitors to see as they head towards the screens to watch a movie.

The pieces were created by Belfast-based artists Ethan Smyth, Elly Makem, and Alana McDowell.

Artist Elly Makem in front of one of her unique murals

Illustrator and motion graphic artist Ethan’s (@EthanSmythNI) artworks depict Northern Irish landmarks featuring in fictional movie scenarios: City Hall is shown in an alien invasion themed piece, Giants Causeway is the scene of a dinosaur movie, and the famous Cave Hill is seen as a secret agent parachutes into the city.

Arts University Bournemouth alumni Elly’s (@EllyMakes) murals for Cineworld show the famous Samson and Goliath cranes, an ode to film noir, and a celebration of ‘Let’s Go To the Movies’.

Multidisciplinary artist Alana’s (@alanamcdowell) creations display the legacy of Titanic (the ill-fated yet ultra luxuriant liner famously built in Belfast that inspired the blockbuster film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet and directed by James Cameron), the thrilling experience of 4DX, and the glitz of Hollywood given a Northern Irish twist.

Elly Makem said: “I wanted to have an artistic focus on the quality of cinema and a cinema experience.

Ethan Smyth poses in front of his alien invasion inspired mural

“I tried to make it as characterful and energetic as possible with the craic you have with people when going to the cinema.”

Ethan Smyth said: “The three murals I’ve created are the three types of movies I always go to – Star Wars, spy movies, Jurassic Park – that’s where the inspiration came from for all of them.

“Belfast is such a canvas to work on and there’s such a community of supportive people and there are so many opportunities. I took a lot of inspiration from Belfast!”

Alana McDowell said: “Art and film go hand in hand, and it’s great to see how Belfast is embracing its creativity, so to be able to have my art included in what is another epic development for the city is really exciting! “I wanted each piece to feel really dynamic and bold, so I included lots of colour and movement to try and get across the emotion of the cinema experience; each with a handful of specific local references that I hoped would catch the eye of passers by.”

Shauna Royle, Cineworld Belfast’s general manager, commented: “The murals are absolutely fantastic and we’re so thankful to the three talented artists for creating them. They are an eye-catching and unique accompaniment to the new cinema and we hope our customers enjoy them as they head to watch a film.”

The new cinema, located at the Odyssey features 13 state-of-the-art screens including an IMAX® Laser auditorium, a multi-sensory 4DX extreme cinema experience, and ScreenX - which is a 270-degree wrap-around screen. These are the first and only 4DX and ScreenX auditoriums to be open in Northern Ireland.

