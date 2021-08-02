Danni is splashing colour across city
Artist Danni Simpson is one of a number of painters commissioned to brighten up drab utility boxes across Belfast’s Linen Quarter.
The public art initiative was borne out of Belfast City Council’s strategy, A City Imagining, which sets out a vision for 2035 of “a culturally vibrant city”.
Danni has begun work on the second phase of Belfast Canvas, which is also supported by the Department for the Communities and Virgin Media, which own some of the cabinets.
Speaking about her inspiration for the artwork, Danni said: “I wanted to create something that was positive and uplifting, but also offered a bright and colourful nod to the local phrases such as ‘it’ll be grand’ and ‘wee geg’.”
She is the first of six artists to be commissioned for phase two of Belfast Canvas, with more makeovers planned across the city centre. Storage boxes in Bank Square have also been given some colour by local artist, ‘Rob’.
Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl said: “I love how this project is bringing such colour and energy to the city. Belfast is becoming increasingly renowned for its street art, and I’m delighted that council has been able to support and showcase the work of our amazing local artists.” The art is timely with people enjoying city life again, she added.