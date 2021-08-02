Danni is splashing colour across city

Artist Danni Simpson finishes of one of her artworks as part of phase 2 of Belfast City Council’s Belfast Canvas Project. Picture: Philip Magowan / Press Eye

The public art initiative was borne out of Belfast City Council’s strategy, A City Imagining, which sets out a vision for 2035 of “a culturally vibrant city”.

Danni has begun work on the second phase of Belfast Canvas, which is also supported by the Department for the Communities and Virgin Media, which own some of the cabinets.

Speaking about her inspiration for the artwork, Danni said: “I wanted to create something that was positive and uplifting, but also offered a bright and colourful nod to the local phrases such as ‘it’ll be grand’ and ‘wee geg’.”

She is the first of six artists to be commissioned for phase two of Belfast Canvas, with more makeovers planned across the city centre. Storage boxes in Bank Square have also been given some colour by local artist, ‘Rob’.