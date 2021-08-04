Downpatrick indie rockers Ash set for Stendhal comeback gig

Downpatrick rockers Ash set to headline Stendhal Festival on August 13

The Limavady festival will be headlined by Downpatrick rockers Ash, with another 60-plus acts, including Ryan McMullan, And So I Watch You From Afar, Paddy Casey, Mary Coughlan, Duke Special and Kila.

Ash return to the farm for the first time since their 2017 headline show.

One of the biggest acts to ever emerge from the Northern Irish music scene, this legendary three piece are celebrating three decades of success next year yet still sound as fresh as they did when they burst onto the scene with seminal album ‘1977’.

Just before the pandemic, Ash had released a bumper three-disc collection of all their greatest hits and personal favourite compositions entitled ‘Teenage Wildlife’, an incredible collaboration comprised of over 50 songs.

Unfortunately, they were unable to complete the live tour for the release due to the pandemic.

Frontman Tim Wheeler said they are “so excited” to get back to playing live

“Having the gig in Northern Ireland as a festival headline set couldn’t be better for us. I’m just absolutely delighted that gigs and festivals are back, for a long time nobody seemed to know if they would be back this summer at all and when we signed on for Stendhal, there was still a little bit of me that didn’t know if I could believe it.”