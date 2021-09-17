Ed Sheeran Belfast tour date announced - here's how you can get tickets
Ed Sheeran has announced he will be back on the road for Spring 2022 and tickets are due to be released very soon!
Fans across Northern Ireland are buzzing, after hearing the news that Ed Sheeran will be taking to the road, for the first time since his Divide Tour in 2019.
The +-=÷x Tour, which is helpfully dubbed the Mathematics Tour, will see Ed travel to many venues across the UK, Ireland and Europe, with shows in Dublin, Belfast, London's Wembley Stadium and more.
Kicking off on Thursday, April 28, 2022, with a show in Cork, Ed Sheeran will be playing in Belfast on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Boucher Road Playing Fields. The singer last played in Belfast in 2018, to a sold out show of 40,000 and this time, it's expected to be no different!
Here's everything you need to know about The Mathematics Tour, including venues, dates and most importantly, how you can get tickets.
Ed Sheeran Mathematics tour dates:
April 2022
Thursday, 28, Ireland, Cork, Páirc Uí Chaoimh
May 2022
Thursday, 5, Ireland, Limerick, Thomond Park
Thursday 12, UK, Belfast, Boucher Road Playing Fields
Thursday 26, UK, Cardiff ,Principality Stadium
Friday 27, UK, Cardiff, Principality Stadium
June 2022
Friday 3, UK, Sunderland, Stadium of Light
Saturday 4, UK, Sunderland, Stadium of Light
Friday 10, UK, Manchester, Etihad Stadium
Saturday 11, UK, Manchester, Etihad Stadium
Thursday 16, UK, Glasgow, Hampden Park
Friday 17, UK, Glasgow, Hampden Park
Wednesday 29, UK, London, Wembley Stadium
Thursday 30, UK, London, Wembley Stadium
July 2022
Friday 1, UK, London, Wembley Stadium
When are tickets going on sale?
Tickets go on sale on Saturday, September 25, at 8am in Northern Ireland and Ireland and 9am in England, Scotland and Wales.
Important to note: there will be no pre-sale tickets available for this tour.
You can learn more and purchase tickets from his official website here or from Ticketmaster.