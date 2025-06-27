Fortnight-long Hairtlan Festival showcasing Ulster-Scots culture in the Kingdom of Mourne kicks off

The Schomberg Society's 11th July Open Air Night Concert, Kilkeel - the finale of the annual Hairtlan Festival.

A fortnight-long festival showcasing the best of Ulster-Scots culture in the Kingdom of Mourne kicked off this week.

Run by Ulster-Scots umbrella organisation the Schomberg Society, the annual Hairtlan Festival boasts more than 30 events, culminating in a family fun day followed by an evening pageant through the streets of Kilkeel and an open air concert on July 11.

Over the next two weeks, the festival will offer events including Ulster-Scots masterclasses in music, dance, language and cookery, as well as Ulster-Scots guided tours, cultural gatherings, exhibitions and competitions.

The cultural celebrations began on Thursday (26th) with a panel discussion and debate in Kilkeel High School, titled “Ulster-Scots – The Way Forward”.

William Olphert, director of language, Ulster-Scots Agency; Moore Holmes, commentator; Cheryl Brownlee MLA, and chair Richard Forsythe during a panel discussion on cultural expression and Ulster-Scots.

According to organisers, the highlight of the fortnight will be the Eleventh bonanza, when all eyes will be on Kilkeel.

From 11am to 2pm, Queen Elizabeth II Park will host a family fun day, with a pageant making its way through the town centre at 7.30pm, followed by an open-air concert in the park at 8.30pm.

Topping the bill at the concert will be renowned Glasgow Rangers singer Robyn Keen, amongst many other Ulster-Scots acts and performers. The night will also include a battlefield re-enactment, bonfire and fireworks extravaganza.

The festival aims to promote the best of Ulster-Scots culture, heritage and traditions in the Kingdom of Mourne. All events are free of charge and the Schomberg Society say they would extend a warm welcome to everyone.