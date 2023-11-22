As one of the most heart-warming and cherished Christmas stories of our time, The Snowman is a timeless classic, loved by children and adults alike.

Walking with The Snowman has opened at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens. The daytime trail comprises 12 The Snowman sculptures throughout the Gardens and will continue until Sunday, January 7 with complementary family activities on select dates. See hrp.org.uk/Hillsborough-castle for all details.

This Christmas, the magic of the beloved story has landed at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens, with a sculpture trail, ‘Walking with The Snowman’ that plays homage to the animation and the original picture book by the late Raymond Briggs making its debut in Northern Ireland.

Families and visitors can discover 12 decorated Snowman sculptures throughout the 100-acre gardens, in a partnership with Wild in Art and Penguin Random House Children’s. Hillsborough Castle and Gardens will host the festive daytime trail which is now open, encouraging visitors to find the individually painted sculptures - designed by various artists and inspired by the carol, ‘The Twelve Days of Christmas’.

Stuart Campbell, public engagement manager at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens said: “Christmas at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens is always the most wonderful time of the year. The State Rooms are decorated for the season, while our Gardens always provide a magical experience, and this year we are thrilled to present the Walking with The Snowman trail. Wild in Art has selected Hillsborough Castle and Gardens to debut their hugely popular experience in Northern Ireland, and our team has worked hard to create the perfect complementary activities and bring a real festive feeling throughout the trail.”

Charlie Langhorne, managing director and co-gounder at Wild in Art, said: “We're really excited to be continuing our ongoing partnership with Penguin Random House Children by bringing our ‘Walking with The Snowman’ trail to Northern Ireland for the first time. Visitors to Hillsborough Castle and Gardens will discover the magic of the trail and see how the artists have brought Raymond Briggs’ iconic character to life.”

Izzy Richardson, global owned brands director at Penguin Random House Children’s said: “Our longstanding and valued partnership with Wild in Art continues to bring the timeless magic of The Snowman to families around the UK. We are thrilled that ‘Walking with The Snowman’ has arrived at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens this winter and have enjoyed seeing the unique and beautifully decorated sculptures in this new location.”

In addition to finding each of the 12 The Snowman sculptures, visitors can enjoy a hot chocolate or cider from the Castle’s on-site restaurant to keep warm during their adventures.

First published in 1978 as a wordless picture book by Puffin, The Snowman has gone on to sell over 5.5 million copies. Channel 4 has broadcast the film adaption every year since 1982, which is watched by millions of families who have made viewing The Snowman™ an integral part of their Christmas tradition. Throughout select dates in December, visitors can also choose to attend a special screening of the Oscar winning, animated heartwarming story, The Snowman™, subject to availability.