Kenneth Branagh to attend screening of autobiograhpical film ‘Belfast’ at the Belfast Film Festival next month

Kenneth Branagh will be in Belfast on November 4 for the Irish premiere of his movie 'Belfast'

The award-winning, autobiographical movie, which is filmed in black and white and has been tipped for Oscar glory, depicts the Branagh family at the dawn of the Troubles in 1969.

It stars Caitríona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds and introduces 10-year-old Jude Hill, who plays a young Branagh.

The special event, which opens the 21st Belfast Film Festival on November 4, will be introduced by Belfast-born Branagh himself and attended by some of the film’s A-list cast.

Branagh said: “I am fortunate to have attended film festivals throughout the world for this most personal of films, but it was always my hope that we might be invited to bring ‘Belfast’ home.

“To be included as a part of the Belfast Film Festival is a great honour for us. This year’s festival is packed with local talent in all areas of the industry from acting and directing to producing, and shows the phenomenal strength of the film industry here. It is great to see our young actors, Jude Hill and Lewis McAskie appearing in not one but two feature films in the Festival and demonstrates the depth of new acting talent.”

Bringing It All Back Home is the theme of the festival which features a plethora of Irish talent with new films including a psychological thriller starring Andrea Riseborough, ‘Here Before’ written and directed by east Belfast’s Stacey Gregg; and a special screening of the gripping occult tale ‘Mandrake’ directed by Lisburn-born filmmaker Lynne Davison.

The Irish première of filmmaker Alison Millar’s documentary on the life of murdered journalist Lyra McKee will première at the festival. Looking at the career and life of the young writer, as well as exploring the tragic incident that resulted in her death in 2019. ‘Lyra’ was made with the involvement of her family, friends and partner.

Commenting on the launch of the programme, director Michele Devlin said: “We are thrilled to host the Irish première of Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Belfast’. A real full circle moment as the writer and director returns to a city much changed to that depicted in the film.

“Since the tragic murder of Lyra McKee in 2019, director Alison Miller has been working alongside her loved ones, to tell the story of Lyra, her friend. Alison’s film is both a painful and joyful tribute to the late journalist, a beautifully crafted testimony of a young woman, her untimely death and its devastating impact.”