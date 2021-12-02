Kevin Bridges, one of the best-selling comedians n the UK, has announced he will be touring the UK next year for his tour since the pandemic.

Dubbed the, 'The Overdue Catch-Up tour', the Scottish comedian will play three dates in Belfast as well as numerous locations around the UK.

Here's how to get tickets for the event at SSE arena and how much they cost.

When is Kevin Bridges tour dates in Belfast?

Kevin Bridges will be showing at the SSE Area in Belfast from Thursday, October 20, 2022 to Saturday, October 22, 2022.

When do tickets for Kevin Bridges go on sale?

Tickets for Kevin Bridges go on general sale at 10am on Friday, December 3, 2021 on Ticketmaster, you can find out more here.

The comedian also has a presale available which kicked off on Wednesday, December 1 on his official website.

How much will tickets for Kevin Bridges cost?

Tickets at the SSE Arena will be priced between £27.50 - £60.00, depending on seat location.

Kevin Bridges 2022 UK tour dates and venues

The tour will be spanning from July 2022 to November 2022, hitting all the major cities in the UK and Ireland.

Here are the tour dates and venues outlined in full:

Friday, July 15 – Empire, Liverpool

Saturday, July 16 – Empire, Liverpool

Thursday, July 21 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

Friday, July 22 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

Saturday, July 23 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

Sunday, July 24 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

Friday, August 5 – Plymouth Pavilions

Saturday, August 6 – Plymouth Pavilions

Saturday, August 13 – Bonus Arena, Hull

Friday, August 19 – City Hall, Sheffield

Saturday, August 20 – City Hall, Sheffield

Friday, August 26 – King George's Hall, Blackburn

Saturday, August 27 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

Sunday, August 28 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

Friday, September, 16 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Saturday, September 17 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Friday, September 23– OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Saturday, September 24 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Sunday, September 25 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Saturday, October 1 – P&J Live, Aberdeen

Friday, October 7 – Dome, Brighton

Saturday, October 8 – Dome, Brighton

Friday, October 14 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

Saturday, October 15 – Swansea Arena

Friday, October 21 – SSE Arena, Belfast

Saturday, October 22 – SSE Arena, Belfast

Wednesday, October 26 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Friday, October 28 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

Friday, November 4 – 3Arena, Dublin

Saturday, November 5 – 3Arena, Dublin

Tuesday, November 29 – Eventim Apollo, London

Wednesday, November 30 – Eventim Apollo, London

Thursday, December 1 – Eventim Apollo, London

Friday, December 2 – Eventim Apollo, London