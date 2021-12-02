Kevin Bridges 'The Overdue Catch-Up tour': How to get tickets for Odyssey arena event and how much they cost
Tickets for Kevin Bridges upcoming tour go on sale soon - here's everything you need to know.
Kevin Bridges, one of the best-selling comedians n the UK, has announced he will be touring the UK next year for his tour since the pandemic.
Dubbed the, 'The Overdue Catch-Up tour', the Scottish comedian will play three dates in Belfast as well as numerous locations around the UK.
Here's how to get tickets for the event at SSE arena and how much they cost.
When is Kevin Bridges tour dates in Belfast?
Kevin Bridges will be showing at the SSE Area in Belfast from Thursday, October 20, 2022 to Saturday, October 22, 2022.
When do tickets for Kevin Bridges go on sale?
Tickets for Kevin Bridges go on general sale at 10am on Friday, December 3, 2021 on Ticketmaster, you can find out more here.
The comedian also has a presale available which kicked off on Wednesday, December 1 on his official website.
How much will tickets for Kevin Bridges cost?
Tickets at the SSE Arena will be priced between £27.50 - £60.00, depending on seat location.
Kevin Bridges 2022 UK tour dates and venues
The tour will be spanning from July 2022 to November 2022, hitting all the major cities in the UK and Ireland.
Here are the tour dates and venues outlined in full:
Friday, July 15 – Empire, Liverpool
Saturday, July 16 – Empire, Liverpool
Thursday, July 21 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle
Friday, July 22 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle
Saturday, July 23 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle
Sunday, July 24 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle
Friday, August 5 – Plymouth Pavilions
Saturday, August 6 – Plymouth Pavilions
Saturday, August 13 – Bonus Arena, Hull
Friday, August 19 – City Hall, Sheffield
Saturday, August 20 – City Hall, Sheffield
Friday, August 26 – King George's Hall, Blackburn
Saturday, August 27 – O2 Apollo, Manchester
Sunday, August 28 – O2 Apollo, Manchester
Friday, September, 16 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow
Saturday, September 17 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow
Friday, September 23– OVO Hydro, Glasgow
Saturday, September 24 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow
Sunday, September 25 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow
Saturday, October 1 – P&J Live, Aberdeen
Friday, October 7 – Dome, Brighton
Saturday, October 8 – Dome, Brighton
Friday, October 14 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
Saturday, October 15 – Swansea Arena
Friday, October 21 – SSE Arena, Belfast
Saturday, October 22 – SSE Arena, Belfast
Wednesday, October 26 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
Friday, October 28 – O2 Apollo, Manchester
Friday, November 4 – 3Arena, Dublin
Saturday, November 5 – 3Arena, Dublin
Tuesday, November 29 – Eventim Apollo, London
Wednesday, November 30 – Eventim Apollo, London
Thursday, December 1 – Eventim Apollo, London
Friday, December 2 – Eventim Apollo, London
