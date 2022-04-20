Hailed as one of the highest-earning stand-up comedians in history by Forbes, Kevin Hart’s most recent global comedy tour sold out over 100 arenas around the world, and sold over one million tickets worldwide in 2018 during his “Irresponsible Tour”.

Beyond stand-up, Hart has anchored 10 movies that entered the US Box Office at Number 1 over the last 10 years.

The comedian will be performing in the Ulster Hall, Belfast, on Saturday, 23rd April, 2022. Doors open at 8pm

Comedian Kevin Hart.

Support comes from Shane Todd and Colin Geddis.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 21 at 10am from ulsterhall.co.uk & ticketmaster.ie