Could Lady Gaga switch up her setlist at weekend two of Coachella after social media discussions?

Fans are still talking about Lady Gaga’s headline performance at Coachella 2025 last weekend.

Some of the discussion regards why certain albums were omitted from the performance, including Harlequin.

However, Lady Gaga’s response and a previous interview indicate that perhaps it was timing rather than not enjoying performing the work.

Lady Gaga was the talk of Coachella after her performance during the first weekend of this years’ festival, but some are still discussing her setlist from the headline set.

While Gaga performed her classics such as Paparazzi , Born This Way and an encore of Bad Romance, there were notable omissions including Just Dance (from The Fame) and nothing from her Joker: Folie a Deux album, Harlequin, alongside songs from Artpop, Joanne and Chromatica.

However after discussions regarding the omissions on TikTok , Lady Gaga appeared to respond to fans, stating: “Harlequin is one of my proudest pieces of production.”

Fans have pointed to an interview with Rolling Stone Magazine in 2019 , when she explained "It is my record” but that the songs of the soundtrack were “inspired by my character and my vision of what a woman can be.

"It’s why the album does not adhere to one genre. I called it '6.5' because it’s not my next studio album that’s a pop record, but it is somewhere in between, and it’s blurring the lines of pop music,” she continued in the interview.

Gaga is set to perform once again this weekend, and though traditionally artists do not change up their sets from previous Coachella performances, could Lady Gaga respond to some of the comments by adding some different songs to her setlist for a new audience?

What did Lady Gaga perform at Coachella 2025?

Setlist.FM have reported that Lady Gaga performed the following set at her headline set during night one of Coachella 2025:

Act I: Of Velvet and Vice

Bloody Mary (first time since 2018; shortened; alternative version)

Abracadabra

Judas (first time since 2019; shortened)

Scheiße (first time since 2019; shortened)

Garden of Eden (live debut; operatic intro)

Poker Face

Abracadabra (Gesaffelstein remix; ballroom battle)

Act II: And She Fell Into a Gothic Dream

Perfect Celebrity (shortened; extended intro)

Disease (extended intro)

Paparazzi (shortened; alternative version; extended outro)

Alejandro (first time since 2020; shortened; spoken intro)

The Beast (live debut; shortened)

The Beast (second half)

Act III: The Beautiful Nightmare That Knows Her Name

Killah (with Gesaffelstein) (extended outro)

Zombieboy (live debut; extended outro)

Die With a Smile (shortened)

How Bad Do U Want Me (live debut)

Act IV: To Wake Her Is to Lose Her

Shadow of a Man (live debut; "Kill for Love" outro)

Born This Way (extended intro)

Shallow (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper cover)

Vanish Into You (live debut)

Finale: Eternal Aria of the Monster Heart

Bad Romance (extended outro)