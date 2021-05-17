NI performing arts students beat of stiff competition to perform Roald Dahl’s Matilda

Young people from the Belfast School of Performing Arts

The performing arts students came together to create two specially created videos which were used to mark the official launch of the stage show at the Musical Theatre International (MTI) Europe Festival.

Hot on the heels of this successful launch, BSPA has also announced it will be hosting the Irish Premiere for Matilda Jr as part of their series of Summer Youth Projects.

Peter Corry, artistic director, producer and renowned singer and performer said: “To get the opportunity to direct this incredible show is fantastic and to do it after the year we have all been through is something very special indeed.

“BSPA will be staging the production in an outdoor venue and in front of a live audience, something I know so many of us have missed desperately. I am confident it will be an experience that those who take part will never forget.

“There is a very important underlying message which is apparent throughout this show and I think that now it is more important than ever, ‘Be Strong, Be Brave, Be You’ - we’ll be using this as our mantra for the summer project, after the last year or so I think we could all take something from that statement.”

He added: “We got a real taste for the show when were invited to produce these two amazing videos for MTI, both of which showcased at the MTI Junior Theatre Festival. The young people performed both ‘When I grow up’ and ‘ Revolting Children’ and I think when you watch the videos you will see the joy and passion shine through, it will give you a little insight into the huge amount of talent and fun to expect from our summer youth project.”

One of the performers, Charlotte Prentice, 11, said: “Taking part in the Matilda music videos was a fab experience, I loved being able to sing, act and dance with my friends again, it made me feel like me again, I was very happy. It’s the one thing I have missed doing most of all. I can’t wait until the summer project when we can put on a show and I can actually see my family in the audience watching us – it will be so much fun!”

BPSA managing director, Tina McVeigh said the children are “bursting to get back on stage...We want to see both members and non-members enjoy the project and we hope it will help them feel brave and strong and ready to take on the world.”