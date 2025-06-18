Northern Ireland weather - mercury hits 24.2C - how long will sun last?

The weather will be mainly dry for the next few days with plenty of sunshine. Picture taken in Belfast on 17 June 2025. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

​Northern Ireland hit a pleasurable 20.7C at Derrylin in Co Fermanagh yesterday as the warm streak of weather continues.

It followed an even hotter day on Tuesday when the mercury hit 24.2C at Killowen in south Down.

A Met Office spokesman said such temperatures are warmer than normal, with the June average being 18-19C.

And sun worshippers can relax for a few days more, as the forecaster said the hotter weather will go on a little while longer.

“The warm weather is expected to continue until Saturday before breaking on Sunday as we see fresher air spreading in from the Atlantic,” the spokesman said.

On Tuesday, the sunniest part of Northern Ireland was Aldergrove which enjoyed nine hours of sunshine.

Meanwhile, warnings have been issued in GB over the dangers hot temperatures can bring as parts of the UK brace for a heatwave this weekend.

Temperatures were expected to reach 28C yesterday, rising to 31C today and tomorrow, before peaking at 33C on Saturday, then potentially hitting the low 30s on Sunday, the Met Office said.

And yellow heat-health alerts have been issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) for most of England which are in force until 6pm on Sunday.