Popular summer festival Sea Bangor saved after long-delayed £50m revamp of city's seafront threatened cancellation - but 2025 event may look very different

Sea Bangor is popular with kids of all ages.

Popular summer festival Sea Bangor has been saved for 2025, after a decades-delayed regeneration scheme threatened to cancel it.

The maritime festival on Bangor seafront regularly brings tens of thousands to the city over the first weekend in June, keen to enjoy the first days of summer in a family-friendly event.

But local council officials suggested cancelling next year’s event as a £50m regeneration project that has been on the cards since the 1990s is finally due to get under way in January.

The first part of the Queen’s Parade revamp involves demolishing Bangor city centre’s largest free car park – and as Sea Bangor occupies the area’s second-largest free parking facility, officials worried people wouldn’t be able to drive to the June festival.

A suggestion of cancelling the whole shebang went down like a lead balloon with local businesses and the general public alike, some of whom feared it would never come back.

But as a result of the DUP stepping in, Ards and North Down Council has now agreed to stage it next year after all.

Though it might look very different, as the council think they’ll need to keep Sea Bangor’s usual home in use as a car park.

The festival will likely run all across Bangor’s main seafront, re-envisaged as widespread event instead of concentrated in one corner.

An alternative idea of holding a festival in autumn was unanimously rejected by the council in favour of bringing back Sea Bangor.

DUP councillor Carl McClean thinks it’s vital to protect Sea Bangor, even though the Queen’s Parade revamp will throw up some logistical challenges in staging it next year.

"We must do what we can to retain such a wonderful and established festival,” he said. “I and the DUP group believe that it can and should be retained in the 2025 events programme, and will make every effort to ensure its delivery.”

Mayor Alistair Cathcart described the event as “one of the highlights of the summer season”, something that’s especially valuable for Bangor.

“This city is known as a seaside destination,” he said, “and Sea Bangor is an established and popular festival that draws visitors for some summer fun.

“It is fantastic that the long awaited Queen’s Parade development is going to commence in the new year, it’s great news for Bangor, but will lead to some challenges in staging Sea Bangor Festival.

"It’s important the council explores all avenues to retain this special festival and crucially support our city centre traders during the construction phase of the Queen’s Parade development.”

The £50m Queen’s Parade revamp was supposed to start construction in October, but developers Bangor Marine recently announced building work had been put back until January.

The first of four phases in the project will build a publicly accessible area with seafront lawns, a children’s play area, and an event space.

Initially to be called Marine Gardens, the council voted to rename the area Queen Elizabeth II Marine Gardens once construction has finished.