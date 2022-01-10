Ronan Keating took to Twitter on Friday to share the disappointing news that his tour, Twenty Twenty, will once again have to be postponed.

First announced in February 2020 before the global pandemic, the Twenty Twenty tour was originally meant to take place in June 2020, but has since been postponed due to coronavirus restrictions.

Here is everything you need to know about Ronan Keating's Waterfront Hall tour date being postponed.

Why is the tour being postponed?

The tour has once again been rescheduled due to rising causing of Covid due to the Omicron variant and restrictions around music venues in the UK.

The Twenty Twenty tour was supposed to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his self-titled record from 2000 and was set to include lots of the singer's hit tunes from over the years.

It is now expected the tour will go ahead in the summer of 2022.

When was the tour due to take place?

The tour was meant to take place in January and February 2022, with the singer performing in Dublin on February 9th and Belfast February 10th.

What has Ronan Keating said?

The singer took to Twitter to announce the tour will be postponed on Friday January 7 saying,

'I’m gutted that we’re in this situation again and I'm so desperate to get back on stage in front of everyone who’s bought and held onto their tickets for my tour.'

'Let's all hope and pray that this summer sees the back of the pandemic and I promise you then that the wait will have been worthwhile for us all. Please stay safe and let’s all take care of each other. God bless, Ronan.’

Fans who have tickets were told that 'tickets will remain valid so please hold onto them. Revised dates will be announced shortly.'