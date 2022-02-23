Pictured (L-R) are Luminate performers Becky Laidlaw and Grainne Holland; Lord Mayor of Belfast, Cllr Kate Nicholl; Nisha Tandon, CEO, ArtsEkta and Mexican dancer Denise Navarrete at the Springfield Dam.

The Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Kate Nicholl this week launched a new cultural programme of events by leading ethnic cultural group ArtsEkta for the Forth Meadow Community Greenway starting with a spectacular free community festival Luminate at the Springfield Dam on Saturday March 5 (6-8.30pm).

Luminate will be the first of four spectacle events along with a programme of smaller events designed by ArtsEkta over the coming months to bring communities together to enjoy the new space.

The £5.1million EU PEACE IV-funded Forth Meadow Community Greenway connects existing open spaces in north and west Belfast along a 12km route from Clarendon Playing Fields to the new Transport Hub in the city centre.

The programme is part of the Forth Meadow Community Greenway project, which aims to promote the greenway as a shared, welcoming, connected and safe space for all.

The Lord Mayor said: “I’m delighted to announce the first in a series of cultural animation events to promote the Forth Meadow Community Greenway.

“Luminate will be lighting up our sky on March 5 and providing the start of more opportunities for local people and communities to come together and enjoy this amazing new space.

“There are further exciting events planned between March and September to celebrate this wonderful new outdoor space offering great physical and mental health benefits too.”

Nisha Tandon, Founder and CEO of ArtsEkta said: “We are delighted to present a spectacular light festival to launch a fabulous programme of events along the Forth Meadow Community Greenway on behalf of Belfast City Council.

“Our creative work brings together communities across the city to celebrate our collective civic identity and we are excited to be working with so many different community partners in the area to bring the Forth Meadow Community Greenway to life this year.”

Tickets are free but must be booked in advance via ArtsEkta’s website.

Visit https://www.artsekta.org.uk/.

