Burns Night is a traditional Scottish celebration that honour the life of Scotland's favourite poet Robert Burns.

The event has been celebrated in Scotland for over 200 years and is steeped in tradition.

With some restrictions on the pandemic now eased, many are looking forward to the celebration of music, dancing and of course the famous Burns Night Super.

Haggis is the meal of choice on Burns Night.

But why do we celebrate Burns Night and why is Haggis so important?

What is Burns Night?

The very first Burns Night took place in July 1801, when nine of Burns' friends got together to mark the fifth anniversary of his death.

The friends celebrated his life over a supper of haggis, reading his poems giving a speech in honour to Scotland's bard.

They decided to make the celebration an annual thing, but instead changed the date to his birthday, this is how the tradition of Burns Night began.

When is Burns Night 2022?

Burns Night falls on the date of Robert Burns' birthday - January 25.

In 2022, January 25, is a Tuesday.

What happens at a Burns Night Supper?

Burns Night Super is at the heart of the celebrations, with traditional food and poems featured throughout.

While each Burns Night Supper is individual, traditionally, the night will follow this running order.

Before everyone tucks into the meal, the Selkirk Grace is said:

“Some hae meat and canna eat,

And some wad eat that want it,

But we hae meat and we can eat,

Sae let the Lord be Thankit!”

When the meal is served the host reads one of Burns' most well known poems - Address to a Haggis.

After the meal, more poems are shared and the Immortal Memory is given, which comes from the original speech given by Burns' friends, those centuries ago.

There is also a Toast to the Lassies where a male guest says a toast to women present, they then return the favour with the Reply to the Toast to the Lassies.

The evening ends with guests crossing their arms and joining hands to sing Auld Lang Syne.

Why is haggis eaten on Burns Night?

Haggis is an integral part of the festivities.

Not only is it a famous Scottish dish, Robert Burns himself was passionate about haggis, with one of his most famous poems being dedicated to the meal.

Address to a Haggis Poem by Robert Burns

Fair fa’ your honest, sonsie face,

Great chieftain o the puddin’-race!

Aboon them a’ ye tak your place,

Painch, tripe, or thairm:

Weel are ye wordy o’ a grace

As lang’s my arm.

The groaning trencher there ye fill,

Your hurdies like a distant hill,

Your pin wad help to mend a mill

In time o need,

While thro your pores the dews distil

Like amber bead.

His knife see rustic Labour dight,

An cut you up wi ready slight,

Trenching your gushing entrails bright,

Like onie ditch;

And then, O what a glorious sight,

Warm-reekin, rich!

Then, horn for horn, they stretch an strive:

Deil tak the hindmost, on they drive,

Till a’ their weel-swall’d kytes belyve

Are bent like drums;

The auld Guidman, maist like to rive,

‘Bethankit’ hums.

Is there that owre his French ragout,

Or olio that wad staw a sow,

Or fricassee wad mak her spew

Wi perfect scunner,

Looks down wi sneering, scornfu view

On sic a dinner?

Poor devil! see him owre his trash,

As feckless as a wither’d rash,

His spindle shank a guid whip-lash,

His nieve a nit;

Thro bloody flood or field to dash,

O how unfit!

But mark the Rustic, haggis-fed,

The trembling earth resounds his tread,

Clap in his walie nieve a blade,

He’ll make it whissle;

An legs an arms, an heads will sned,

Like taps o thrissle.

Ye Pow’rs, wha mak mankind your care,

And dish them out their bill o fare,

Auld Scotland wants nae skinking ware

That jaups in luggies:

But, if ye wish her gratefu prayer,

Gie her a Haggis