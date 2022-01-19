The line-up for the hit festival When We Were Young has been announced.

The rock festival began in 2017 and has been helping us relive our favourite bands from the past ever since.

This year's line-up features My Chemical Romance and Paramore as headlines and many others.

Here's everything you need to know about how to get tickets for When We Were Young Festival 2022.

When is the When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas?

The one-day festival is bringing all of your favourite bands from the noughties, to one place this 2022.

Taking place on October 22, 2022 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, fans can expect to see favourites from My Chemical Romance to Paramore.

My Chemical Romance will headline the When We Were Young festival.

How to get When We Were Young Festival tickets?

Tickets for the When We Were Young Festival go on sale on Friday, January 21st at 2pm PST, which is 10pm in the UK.

When We Were Young is open to all ages, but if you want to purchase a VIP Cabana ticket you must be aged 21+.

Ticket are available via the official ‘When We Were Young,' website, which you can check out here.

Are there presale tickets?

Yes, there are presale tickets available.

Fans can sign up for a pre-sale code that will allow them to purchase tickets before they go on general release.

Pre-sale tickets will start on Friday, January 21 at 10 am PST, which is 6pm in the UK.

How much are When We Were Young Festival tickets?

There are three types of ticket prices, including a fourth that includes a hotel package.

The general admission ticket costs $224, which is approximately £164.39.

The General Admission+ tickets go for $399, which is approximately £248.81. General Admission+ tickets include:

VIP tickets and the Hotel and Ticket package have starting prices at $499 which is approximately £366.34.

What is the When We Were Young Festival line-up?

The line-up includes many famous bands from the noughties including headliners Paramore and My Chemical Romance.

Fans can also expect to see artists like AFI, Avril Lavigne, Bright Eyes, Wolf Alice, Bring Me The Horizon, and others.