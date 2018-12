The definitive guide to What’s On

From the pages of the News Letter we look at upcoming events from across the Province

1. Afternoon Tea Party Family Afternoon Tea Party, La Mon House Hotel, Castlereagh, December Buy a Photo

2. Hedgehog Prince Hedgehog Prince, Roe Valley Arts Centre, Limavady, December 22. Buy a Photo

3. Youth Orchestra Ulster Youth Orchestra, Ulster Hall, December 29. Buy a Photo

4. Winterland Express Winterland Express, W5 Belfast, until December 23. Buy a Photo

View more