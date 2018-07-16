A Fenty Beauty pop-up is happening in Belfast

This July, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna is giving Belfast access to the new Moroccan Spice Collection.

This July, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna is giving Belfast access to the new Moroccan Spice Collection – a full eye-focused assortment hand curated by Rihanna.

This July, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna is giving Belfast access to the new Moroccan Spice Collection

After the huge success of the preview in New York and London, the Pop-Up is coming to Belfast, giving fans the opportunity to buy the collection before anyone else.

Open for two days only – it’s a full Fenty-fied pop-up shop where you can try and buy the exclusive collection.

An insider explained: ‘‘The Moroccan Spice Collection brings you the mild, medium and spicy shades to create an eye look for every craving.

‘‘At the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Moroccan Spice Market, you can be some of the first to discover the Moroccan Spice Eyeshadow Palette, filled with Rihanna’s favourite shades in a richly pigmented formula that complements all skin tones.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

‘‘Create crisp, fly lines with Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner, designed with an innovative triangle shape, and an exclusive extra-long flexible tip for easy, no-limit lining. Then, tie it all together with new Pro Filt’r Amplifying Eye Primer, and new eye brushes, for looks that last all night long.

‘‘Best of all, the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Moroccan Spice Market will also feature the full Fenty Beauty by Rihanna assortment, including all of the restocked 40 shades of Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation.

‘‘Stop by to get shade matched and achieve the fentyface with Rihanna’s real-life complexion techniques from our makeup artists. Then complete your look with everything from cult-favourite Stunna Lip Paint to the new mega-reflective Killawatt Foils. And if that’s not enough, you can chill at the custom hookah lounge smack in the middle of all the action for the ultimate beauty retreat.’’

The Fenty Pop Up will take place on July 28 from 10am until 8pm, and July 29, from 11am to 6pm.