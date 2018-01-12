Award winning Belfast Fashion designer Chloe Dougan reveals her beauty secrets

Belfast based Fashion designer Chloe Dougan is well known for her edgy and feminine collections, and lists leathers, suedes and lace as her favourite fabrics to work with.

“They are so striking and make a great impact,” Chloe, who designs collections seasonally as well as making bespoke orders made to measure, explains.

Chloe Dougan reveals her beauty secrets

Having studied Textile Art, Design and Fashion at the University of Ulster, Belfast, Chloe graduated in 2014 and was soon awarded a residency position in the Fashion Department where she mentored final year students alongside working on her own label.

Having showcased at the likes of Belfast Fashion Week and the Fabulous Fashion Teas Fashion Show at the five-star Merchant Hotel, Chloe was named ‘Artist to Watch 2015’ by Culture Northern Ireland and was nominated as ‘Young Entrepreneur’ at the Lisburn City Business Awards where she was awarded second place, and is currently the Artist in Residence at Duncairn Arts and Culture Centre.

“I was recently invited to the Commonwealth Fashion Exchange in Buckingham Palace, during London Fashion Week so I’ve been busy trying to design something amazing to wear to this event.”

With such a busy schedule, understandably time is of the essence for Chloe, “I’m always in a rush or late so my makeup routine is short and sweet!

“I start with a moisturiser and use Double Wear foundation, I’ve been wearing it for years and haven’t found another foundation with such good coverage. I love getting eyelash extensions as it means I don’t need to bother with mascara, I have really small eyes so I feel they help open them up and look great with a little eyeshadow. I never leave the house without lipstick and my favourites would be either NYX Lip Suede in shade ‘Soft Spoken’ or Tom Ford matte lipstick in shade ‘Velvet Violet.’”

When it comes to beauty products, Chloe reveals. “I love The Ordinary range, they are so affordable and you can choose a specific product to target your problem area. I use the Niacinamide and Zinc for my acne scars and I think it really helps with red patches or scarred areas.

“I love being tanned and my favourite brand to use is Bellamianta. The tinted lotion is so easy to use, no streaks and smells good. I don’t always put tan on my face so I use Estee Lauder’s Bronze Goddess bronzer, which is a gorgeous colour and lasts for ages.

“I love getting my make-up done, my friend Stevey Lennox is a well-known makeup artist and we met from working on fashion shoots together. Her skills are fab and I love her creativity. I always leave her appointments feeling fab. I’m actually getting makeup lessons with her this month.

“Since I’ve been invited to attend the Commonwealth Fashion Exchange in Buckingham Palace in February, I’m so nervous and excited about looking good for it, that’s why I’ve booked in with Stevey for my lesson as I want to look good and for my make-up look to last the night. I’m hoping for some hints and tips so my make-up has some staying power!”

Visit chloedougandesigns.com.