Beauty Queen and Single Star reveals how show changed her perspective on beauty

“I feel more confident without makeup now, whereas before when I was makeup free I didn’t”, Ashleigh explains.

Ashleigh Coyle, 22, from Londonderry has been modelling since she was just 15-years old.

Ashleigh Coyle, CMPR model (pictured above modelling at Spring Summer 2018 Belfast FASHIONWEEK) campaigns for mental health awareness

“I feel so old now,” she laughs, “I started modelling when I was 15 and did my first Belfast FASHIONWEEK at 16. So I’ve been doing it a long time now. Most of my friends are in the industry,” Ashleigh, who is hot off the heels from the most recent Spring Summer 2018 FASHIONWEEK show, reveals.

Star of recent hit BBC series Beauty Queen and Single, the former Miss Derry 2013 winner and Big Brother 2014 runner-up underwent a ‘makeunder’ in a bid to find a love connection that is more than just skin deep.

Whilst removing her makeup to the camera, the Londonderry beauty queen used the opportunity to urge others to be kinder to one another, revealing, “People can be so mean and nasty to others. But is there really anyone more horrible than you are to yourself?”

Ashleigh, who suffers from severe anxiety and is a keen advocate for mental health awareness, says she could not believe the extraordinary response the clip received, with the video viewed over one million times.

Ashleigh Coyle, CMPR model (pictured above modelling at the Spring Summer 2018 Belfast FASHIONWEEK), continues to advocate for mental health awareness after her 'makeunder' video for Beauty Queen and Single went viral across the world

“If we all started supporting each other we would be so much happier”, she said.

And taking part in the show has led the low-maintenance Londonderry model to feel more confident when leaving the house barefaced.

“If I am just running to work or nipping to the shop or something, then I wouldn’t really bother with makeup. But that was always because I was lazy, rather than feeling confident”, Ashleigh jokes light-heartedly. “However, now I definitely do have more confidence without makeup. I think what the show really taught me is that you get so used to your own features, that you don’t see the beauty other people see in you.

“I still cannot believe the incredible comments and messages of support I received after taking part in the show”.

Ashleigh, who is a fully-qualified nail technician, is also about to start makeup applications, and is based at Spencer Road in The Glam Lounge.

“My normal everyday makeup and beauty routine doesn’t consist of too much, because I wouldn’t scrub or cleanse my face more regularly than around every three days as I have very sensitive skin - so the more products I put on it, the more it breaks out. But I am a big Botanics user from Boots, as the range is so reasonably priced.

“I don’t wear makeup everyday, but if I was working a bit later and had time to get up and do it, then it would just be foundation. Depending on how I am feeling I would maybe add a bit of eyeliner, but my go-to would be mascara as I think it really makes or breaks your face. I just got my lashes done in Beauty Angel in Dungannon.

“My hero product would definitely have to be mascara. I always take that with me in case I am going out. You can fix anything with a bit of mascara! I love the MaxFactor False Lash Effect Mascara.”

Ashleigh adds, “About four weeks ago I also had my eyebrows done in Cosmetic Tattoos by Lorraine in Cookstown. She is amazing. I never realised before now the difference they really make! I would never have recommended them before, but having gotten them done now Lorraine has completely transformed my face. Now when I get up in the morning I’m ready to go!

“If I have an important event or big night out we’d be talking all day to get ready”, jokes Asleigh. “I go for the whole works, times 10! Since doing Paddy McGurgan’s course, I have really learnt now the difference of the blending and the different shades with contouring.

“I don’t wear tan and never have, and my hair is normally done the night before as it takes that long. But since starting in the salon they can now just quickly pin and curl my hair for me, and when you take them out it is lovely and bouncy. And that would normally do me for a few days!”