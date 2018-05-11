Belfast’s Blush Boutique owner reveals her Royal wedding predictions

As the Royal wedding draws ever closer, owner of Blush boutique on Lisburn Road Aileen Wilson reveals her wedding dress predictions to Kathryn McKenna

With the Royal Wedding just one week away, the main topic of conversation within Blush has inevitably been “What will Meghan’s dress look like? Who will be the Designer? And how will her style influence future bridal trends?” reveals Aileen Wilson.

Martina Liana Modern Minimalist Trend

We all saw the effect Kate had on bridal style when she stepped out in her Alexander McQueen Wedding dress. Brides-to-be were immediately calling for lace sleeves and the full skirt; the epitome of timeless beauty.

We will all be watching the television at 12pm on Saturday, May 19 to see what the “Meghan Effect” will be!

Current bridal trends have been very varied. At Blush it is important to make sure our collection represents a broad choice of styles to ensure all our Brides-to-be are well catered for.

Boho Chic

Martina Liana Red Carpet Trend

The more relaxed, bohemian style is perfect for a laid back summer wedding or wedding abroad. A relaxed fit and flowing fabrics give a very feminine feel to a bride’s dress. Designers such as La Sposa have used a mix of fabrics such as crochet and chiffon to give that less formal look.

Red Carpet Glamour

Beaded, glamorous wedding dresses will always play a part in evolving bridal trends and this year we’re seeing more embellishment and sultry silhouettes than ever before. Martina Liana has definitely captured the Red Carpet look with her exquisite beading and dramatic low back details. This is definitely a look for a very confident bride who is not afraid to make a statement on her Wedding day.

Modern Minimalist

La Sposa Boho Chic Trend

This has been a very popular look within Blush over the past few seasons. Brides are loving a more simple, pared back look with their dress. Styles from Martina Liana and La Sposa showcase this look to a T! The high necklines and long sleeves creates a very clean, chic statement and lets the bride shine. We think this would be a look Meghan could carry off. The simplicity is a statement in itself.

Trouser

Bridal fashion has come so far in recent years, to the point where wedding jumpsuits and trouser suits are almost as common on the runway as dresses. Brides who are really fashion-forward will know exactly how stylish the wide-leg trouser is right now. If you’re skirt-phobic and want to rock a totally unique and stylish look – this trend is for you!

Colour

La Sposa Modern Minimalist

Queen Victoria started the trend of wearing white for her wedding dress. However brides ‘having’ to wear white is such a rule of the past with colours like blush, pastel blues and even brighter tones really dominating the wedding catwalks. The white wedding dress rule is definitely something you can break. Metallic is also a huge upcoming bridal trend. Alan Hannah’s latest catwalk collection featured stunning gold dresses with 3D leaf details.

With all this choice in mind, going by her red carpet looks, Meghan has definitely got more of a minimalist style. She does not favour the highly embellished gowns usually sported by Hollywood Stars and we say her look is more classic, chic and quite relaxed.

We recently ran an online poll to find out public opinion on whether Meghan will wear a traditional full skirt or opt for something more fitted. The results from the public was 68 per cent for a fitted skirt and 32 per cent for a full skirt.

However, we think that the classic look will fit perfectly with Royal tradition and we can predict Meghan will wear a more classic full silhouette with some kind of sleeve. Her sister is reported to have said that Meghan always wanted to be a princess, so even though it is Meghan’s second time around we don’t think this will impact on her choice of dress.

Which Designer?

Since her engagement, Meghan has been seen supporting UK designers. From the White jumper by Victoria Beckham, to the Bloomsbury Tote from British Brand Charlotte Elizabeth she carried on her recent visit to Belfast, there is no doubt Meghan is keen to embrace and support UK designers. Who can forget the amazing Ballgown by Ralph and Russo she wore for her official engagement portraits.

Zetterberg Couture Trouser Trend

Is this maybe a clue as to who the Designer of her dress will be?

Thankfully, we only have to wait a matter of days before discovering what the next Royal Princess will wear.

Blush Boutique is based at 166 Lisburn Road, and specialises in high-end women’s fashion and bridal, including Mother of the Bride looks.

Visit blushboutique.co.uk to shop online and find out more.