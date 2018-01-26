Brendan will be dancing ‘all night long’ at the Waterfront

Brendan Cole will be dancing onto the stage of the Waterfront Hall in Belfast on March 28 and 29 with his dance spectacular All Night Long.

This will be the first time Brendan has brought his live show to Belfast for two nights but, after admitting his love for Belfast and that the Waterfront was a very special venue, it is clear that the local audience will be in for a treat.

Pacemaker Press Belfast 15-01-2018: Strictly Come Dancing's charismatic Brendan Cole takes to the stage at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast to wow audiences with his latest spectacular production, All Night Long. Brendan is joined by his sensational cast of guest dancers, Picture By: Arthur Allison.

Created and hosted by Brendan himself, All Night Long takes audiences on a journey through dance, music, comedy, passion and all things ballroom as he is joined on stage by a sensational cast of superbly talented championship dancers and a 13-piece band and singers to whip up an extravagant mix of Latin fever and ballroom magic,

“We have 13 musicians and eight dancers on stage,” explained Brendan. “It is a massive show and everyone brings their own special bit to it and we have a ball.”

This extraordinary show features everyone’s Strictly favourites, from tantalising Tango to powerful Paso Doble, elegant Foxtrot to breath-taking Waltz, with a few surprises for good measure,

“The waltz is definitely my favourite dance in the show,” Brendan revealed, “but there are others that are really exciting.

“One of my highlights is the beginning of the second half with the Paso Doble. It is very strong. We even have flames. The music is from Strictly Ballroom, which is a great piece of music, and the band are phenomenal.’’

Audiences will love Brendan’s high energy dynamite dance complete with stunning special effects and his own dazzling choreography performed to the songs of great music legends and exciting contemporary artists, making for an unforgettable night,

“I want it to be better than last year,” he added. “Every venue deserves the very best. If you are going to come and see it then we are going to make sure it is a phenomenal production.

“This is the first time we have done two nights in Belfast. I am a bit apprehensive but the last time we were here the crowd went nuts and it was a fantastic feeling.

“I love coming here. It is without a doubt one of the highlights to be on stage in Belfast, it is one of the finest audiences in the world.”