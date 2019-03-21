Campbell College kick off their 125th Anniversary celebrations in Style

Over 260 glamorous guests attended their ‘CCB 125: Fashion Show’ event on Friday 8th March 2019.

The Fashion Show, styled by Rebecca McKinney, was held in association with Strathearn School who are celebrating 90 years.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 11th March 2019 - ''Campbell College 125 Fashion Show in association with Strathearn School. ''Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye Press Eye Ltd Buy a Photo

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 11th March 2019 - ''Campbell College 125 Fashion Show in association with Strathearn School. ''Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye Press Eye Ltd Buy a Photo

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 11th March 2019 - ''Campbell College 125 Fashion Show in association with Strathearn School. ''Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye Press Eye Ltd Buy a Photo

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 11th March 2019 - ''Campbell College 125 Fashion Show in association with Strathearn School. ''Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye Press Eye Ltd Buy a Photo

View more