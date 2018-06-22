Celebrity makeup artist Aimee Connolly on her advice for brides, her new palette and Kim Kardashian

Aimee Connolly talks to News Letter’s Kathryn McKenna about all things fashion and beauty

Dublin-based Aimee Connolly, 25, is a multi-award winning makeup artist who has worked with some of the world’s biggest makeup brands and celebrities.

Rose Gold Duo

Aimee, 25, was also a sponsor of The Master Class in London, a prestigious event held by Kim Kardashian’s makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic.

First of all Aimee congratulations on your hero product, the Sculpted Rose Gold palette which is now available across Northern Ireland. Can you tell our readers a bit more about that?

Thank you! Yes, my Rose Gold Edition arrived shortly after the success of the original palette and contains a bronzer, rose gold powder highlight and cream highlighter.

We have launched into Gordons Chemists across Northern Ireland which is so exciting for us and so far the response to Rose Gold has been amazing! My whole brand and rose gold alike is designed to really make make-up easier for the consumers and to hopefully appeal to all ages and all makeup skill levels. I wanted it to be full of products that the mothers were robbing off their daughters and vice versa.

Would you have any good anti-aging tips and advice when it comes to make-up?

100 per cent! In fact the whole reasoning behind putting the cream highlighter into the palette was for my more mature clients. I do a lot of Mother of the Bride’s make-up and when they’re conscious of fine lines or crows feet or whatever they want to call it, then a powder is no good to them. The texture of the cream highlights really refreshes the skin and makes them look so radiant. Apply with your ring finger in a tapping motion onto the tips of the cheekbones, under the brows, onto the cupid’s bow and into the tear duct as you like.

How do you recommend maintaining a youthful glow?

I think what goes onto the base of the skin is really important so investing in a good serum is really helpful. Serums are usually 50 per cent more effective than a moisturiser due to the higher concentrates. I also think less is more - for any age really. Using something light and dewy for foundation coupled with a cream highlighter, a nicely defined brow and a bit of lipstick can make all the difference.

What are your own ‘hero’ products, if any?

I know it sounds biased but I do genuinely do use my Sculpted palette every day on the face and on the eyes - I love it! However, I also couldn’t live without lip liner, my brow products or blusher. Blusher is so important to make the face look awake and more youthful.

You always look gorgeous, with an absolutely flawless complexion. What does your own beauty and makeup routine consist of?

Firstly, thank you that is lovely to hear! Generally speaking for my own make-up I like to keep it dewy. I tend to go for a luminous base for the skin to start, something like MAC Strobe cream which adds a nice glow.

Then for foundation if it was during the week I would opt for a mineral powder or Bourjois Healthy Mix which is a lovely light foundation.

If it was more of an evening look I tend to wear NARS Sheer Glow or Mac Studio Fix just applied not too heavily. Then of course I lather my Sculpted palette on for a radiant glow with some blusher to follow. There’s nothing secretive or groundbreaking really, I just think if you’re light handed but putting the product in the right place it makes all the difference.

You’ve worked with some of the world’s biggest makeup brands and some of Northern Ireland and ROI’s best-known celebrities. You have already had such an outstanding career - what would be some of your highlights?

That’s a tough one! I think without a shadow of a doubt launching my own brand has been one of the most challenging yet most amazing things I have done to date. I’ll never forget the day I first saw my product on shelves and now we’re in talks with the UK and UAE so it is all go but incredible too. Other highlights would have to be opening my own makeup academy which I did just last September. That was a big milestone for me as I had been for teaching for years and there is something really special about having your own school and getting to teach what you love to do.

Then I couldn’t forget to mention London Fashion Week. LFW has an amazing atmosphere - high pressure, but really great to be involved in and it’s a chance for your total creative side to come out too!

In the past, make-up artists have said how competitive the industry is. Would you agree and what tips would you have for any aspiring make-up artists?

Yes, I think it is definitely one of the fastest growing careers in the sense that a lot of young girls want to become makeup artists. However, I don’t think it’s any different to any other busy sector really. One of the best bits of advice that I have ever received is to ‘always be yourself’.

That may sound like a cliche but I think it is one of the most important things to remember, especially in a changing world with social media where there are new makeup trends emerging every week.

It can be tempting to get caught up in it or do what the ‘big players’ of Instagram are doing, however I would be conscious of what your style is and if that isn’t you, then don’t jump on the bandwagon just because everyone else is. So yes, in a not so short answer stick to you and your gut!

You were recently a sponsor of ‘The Master Class’ in London, a prestigious event held around the world by Kim Kardashian ‘s make-up artist, Mario. Can you tell us a bit about that experience and what working with them was like? Did you ever get to get Mario or Kim?

That was amazing. Mario and his team were a pleasure to deal with and the Masterclass day itself is something he should be really proud of. Having my brand affiliated with such a big name in the make-up world was amazing and I got so many messages from lovely followers the night that he posted about ‘Sculpted’, it was surreal! He was lovely to meet in person too - he had very pearly whites!

Would you recommend a healthy lifestyle in order for makeup to look as good as possible on the skin?

My lifestyle is definitely not a healthy as it probably should be! I always say to brides to focus on the basics such as drinking water, getting sleep and eating healthily. It doesn’t mean that you have to eat lettuce leaves for your whole life, but I notice a huge difference in my skin if I have had a bad week of eating badly and lack of sleep with stress etc. Then of course your skincare routine does help a lot to even out and brighten the skin and I would always swear by the rule to never sleep with my makeup on which has served me well to date.

Finally, do you have any style icons or anyone whose fashion always impresses you?

Yes, I am slightly obsessed with fashion and spend half my time in the shops! I adore Olivia Palermo’s style, Victoria Beckham always looks so chic, Margot Robbie is just a goddess as is Rosie Huntington Whiteley - I love all of them, my list could go on for pages!

For more on Aimee Connolly go to aimeeconnolly.com or follow her on social media - Instagram: aimeeconnolly_com and Facebook: aimeeconnollyMU.