‘I never stop buying makeup - I have a dedicated beauty room!’

Local designer, blogger and creator Nor Lisa, who has worked in the fashion industry since she was just 17, reveals her makeup bag secrets.

Nor Lisa is the well-known Northern Ireland fashion designer who originally hails from Enniskillen, Fermanagh.

And she may have just turned 29 this September, but the newly married outgoing personality has been in the fashion industry since she was just 17 years old - designing, blogging and creating.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Lisa loves to play around with different products and getting creative, “I am a big fan of matte lipstick,” she reveals.

“My favourite brands include Kylie cosmetics, Lime Crime, Jeffree Star and Kat Von D.

“I have a Joan Collins powder and lipstick duo compact which has a stunning hard gold case and a mirror, very handy for top ups and it never leaves my bag. I love Kiko for their limited edition collections as their products are highly pigmented, plus the package is always high end but also unique and quirky. Plus it is affordable!

“I also recommend Stila liquid glitter eyeshadow. It is an amazing product that is fine and non gritty but dries in a matter of seconds, it will stay on until you take it off.

“I have oily combination and spot pone skin. My beauty routine consists of using Kiehl’s face cleanser, Lush Tea Tree toner, GlamGlow matte moisturiser and I use a GlamGlow mask every other evening which is either Gravity Mud or Super Mud. If I have a spot flare up I use a dab of Body Shop Tea Tree targeted gel.”

Reflecting on her recent wedding celebrations, Lisa divulges, “I love tan it makes me feel confident and sexy. For my wedding I used Bellamianta rapid mousse and mitt which always give me a stunning deep and non-streaky tan. It’s my go to!

“I love doing my own make up and experimenting. I usually prefer to do my own, but on my wedding day I decided I wanted to take the stress off myself so I could focus on other aspects of the wedding. My friend Laura Marie Barkley who is a make up artist stepped in for the challenge (I am very particular), I trusted her to do my make up perfectly and just the way she knows I like.

“My favourite ever eyeliner is the Steve Laurent Presision Eyeliner I recently got in Glossy Box. If I am working I use very little makeup. I fill in my brows and apply mascara, blush, eyeliner, some eyeshadow and a lip balm or natural lipstick. I keep my ‘full face’ glam makeup for days I am off, dates, events, or even just shopping trips. But the most important part of my make up is setting it well - as I have oily skin. Urban Decay All Nighter setting spray works best for me.

“My style always stays the same, but I change the products I use as I am always trying out new products.

“Though I do have some must-haves that I always repurchase, for example my most recent purchase was my Kat Von D Lock It foundation which I have used for years. It has great coverage but I don’t wear it on a daily basis as it is heavy. I literally never stop buying makeup I have a dedicated beauty room. “Dior Forever is a better daily foundation as it’s lighter but still has good coverage and long wearing.”

But what is the one beauty item Lisa could not live without?

“A brow pencil,” Lisa enthuses, “ I think a good brow frames the face and helps with the structure. I am naturally brunette but my brows are surprisingly light. Goof Proof Eyebrow Pencil by Benefit is my favourite. I seal them with Browcote Waterproof Brow Gel which I first discovered from Pink Parcel which is my favourite ever beauty/make up monthly subscription box, give them a try!”

Follow Lisa online at norlisafashion.blogspot.co.uk.