IN PICTURES: 21 Northern Ireland buildings shortlisted in design awards

The Royal Society of Ulster Architects has revealed 21 Northern Ireland buildings shortlisted for its Design Awards in 2018.

Throughout April all of the stunning shortlisted schemes will be visited by the expert judging panel and the winners of this year’s RSUA Design Awards on May 18 at the Whitla Hall, Queen’s University Belfast.

Ciarán Fox, Director of the Royal Society of Ulster Architects (RSUA), said: “The judging panel have decided to visit as many projects as possible because it is not until you’ve experienced a building and met with the client that you can get a true sense of its merits.

“Nonetheless, some difficult decisions had to be made and I would like to thank those who took the time and effort to enter this year’s competition who have not been shortlisted on this occasion.”