Local mother of two prepares for Miss Galaxy International contest

Mother of two Charlotte Cassie Clemie, from Lisburn, is the first Northern Irish woman set to compete at Mrs Galaxy International.

Over the last nine months she has raised over £1000 for Belfast and Lisburn Women’s Aid charity by holding a wedding dress photo-shoot day at her photography studio.

‘‘It was an opportunity for women to wear their wedding dresses again, daughters to wear their mother’s for a day, or just play dress up for those who haven’t met Mr or Mrs right yet’’, she explains.

And Charlotte, who won Mrs galaxy Ireland 2018, emphasises ‘‘married women and mothers should never give up on their dreams.’’

Charlotte will be competing with women from America, Bahamas, Canada, Australia, and England for the prestigious Mrs Galaxy title this week.

How would you describe your personal style?

It depends what day you ask me - most days when I am with my kids (aged one and two) I am in leggings and a t-shirt with my hair scraped back in a bun, not glamorous at all.

However when I am going to work at my photography studio I like to wear jumpsuits, they are so easy to pull on and you don’t need to think to much about the outfit but still look really smart. I like outfits that can be easily changed from casual to dressy, so a pair of flats in the day and then whip on some heels and I am ready to go.

How often do you tend to go shopping?

Pre-baby days I loved to go shopping but now for me everything is online, with two young babies it is so much easier. I can’t even remember the last time I visited the high-street to shop which is really sad. I love ASOS and Lavish Alice. I would say I buy a new item each month and spend around £50 a month on new clothes.

However on the run up to the Galaxy pageant that budget has gone way out the window.

I like to buy key pieces from independent and designer labels. I recently got a leather jacket from local brand Tahlia Leather which I am obsessed with.

How long do you spend on average getting ready?

I can get ready for a day look in about 15 minutes, I stick Peppa Pig on for the kids and then I can get some peace, otherwise the boys love to play with my makeup. If I am going out from work I just pop on some lashes plus a darker lip and I am ready to go. If I am getting ready for a night out however I can easily take two hours if I have the time.

Getting ready for me is usually my favourite part of the night!

What is your beauty routine in morning and night?

I take good care of my skin, I cleanse, exfoliate, moisturise and have a fab eye cream. I also do a facemask once a week. Dermalogica products are all I use.

How often do you buy new beauty products and makeup items?

Dermalogica usually lasts me for a good eight weeks and makeup can last me even longer. However when I am in America at the pageant I am planning on doing a lot of makeup shopping!

Would you ever leave the house completely makeup-free?

Yes all the time. I am lucky to have fairly good skin and so I am confident going makeup free. Sometimes I will pop on a gloss and some mascara though.

How would you describe your approach to fashion and beauty?

Day to day me is relaxed, I always invest in good skin care and makeup and I am not one for huge designer labels, if it fits me and I look good in it then I am happy. However, with pageants that is a whole other story.

Outfits on-stage are very important and I have had a few outfit dramas in the run up to America. I think with fashion and beauty I have been very high maintenance in the run up to Aamerica. My husband will be pleased when its all over. However I always treat myself to a weekly blow-dry.

What is one beauty item you cannot live without?

Eyebrow pencil. Eyebrows frame the face and there is nothing worst than bad brows!

Do you have a style icon?

I always think Victoria Beckham looks so effortless and timeless with her style. I got her fashion book years ago when I was still a teenager and some of her advice I still use today. She said to always wear nude underwear under clothes and have a good quality white shirt that you can throw on with everything. It is so true!

If you had to give one piece of fashion or beauty advice you swear by, what would it be?

I would day drinking four litres of water a day and lots of green tea does my skin wonders. Invest in a good eye cream, it can seem expensive but it really is money well spent if you want to look fresh.