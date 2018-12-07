Lord of the Dance celebrates two decades on the stage

Following it’s run of sell-out shows in 2017 at Belfast’s Waterfront Hall, Michael Flatley’s Lord Of The Dance: Dangerous Games – a spectacular new staging of the traditional masterpiece - has confirmed a return to the venue for a limited run to celebrate the creation of the Lord Of The Dance phenomenon.

Dancers will be gracing the stage of the Waterfront from February 5 - 10 at 8pm each evening, and there will also be a matinee performance at 3pm on Saturday February 10.

With all the visceral precision and thrills of the original, Lord Of The Dance: Dangerous Games features new staging, new costumes and choreography and 40 of the world’s most outstanding young performers directed by Michael Flatley including his protégés James Keegan, Matthew Smith, and Fergal Keaney, who were trained to take on the lead role of the Lord Of The Dance following Flatley’s departure from the show.

With new music by composer Gerard Fahy, this latest iteration combines the best of tradition with all the excitement of new music and dance.

Michael Flatley’s innovative and ground-breaking choreography and unforgettable performance at the 1994 Eurovision, saw his work change the world of dance and particularly Irish dance forever.

Followed by massive global success with the creation of hit shows Lord Of The Dance, Feet Of Flames and Celtic Tiger, Flatley’s extraordinary career has seen the artist and musician – holder of a place in the Guinness Book of Records for an incredible 35 taps per second - break box office records and thrill audiences around the world for over two decades.

Lord Of The Dance is the most critically acclaimed tour of all time. The original show premiered in Dublin in 1996, and has broken records worldwide, and was the biggest grossing tour in the history of entertainment. The show was seen by over 50 million people in 40 countries around the world.

Lord of the Dance premiered at the magnificent Coliseum in London two decades ago, and in 2014 Michael Flatley transformed the show making it even more thrilling than the original.

Tickets for the show are on sale now from the Waterfront Hall Box Office on 028 90 334455, online at www.waterfront.co.uk and from Ticketmaster outlets.