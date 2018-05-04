Mark McCall gives his top 10 tips for grooms on how to find the perfect suit

As the Royal Wedding fast approaches, Mark McCall from men’s fashion retailer McCalls of Lisburn tells Kathryn McKenna why it’s not just all about the bride’s dress

Having been recently awarded Groomswear Supplier of the Year 2018 at the Northern Ireland Wedding Awards, it is safe to say Mark McCall, of the famous third-generation family business McCalls of Lisburn, knows a thing or two about finding the perfect suit for a groom fit for his big day.

And whilst eyes are typically all on the bride, if you follow Mark’s advice, the groom should certainly be drawing at least a percentage of the attention.

After all, Mark is particularly well-placed to offer advice for grooms hoping to ensure they look their best for those ever-lasting wedding photographs, as part of a booming independent business which has been operating since April 1956.

Mark McCall said: “At McCalls it is important to us that grooms receive the same attention to detail which is usually reserved for brides.

As a store, we pride ourselves in providing friendly customer service, so we were keen to offer a private and luxurious area where grooms could choose the most important suit of their lives.”

Prince Harry and Meghan are preparing for their nupials on May 19

And with anticipation mounting for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s impending nuptials on May 19, much speculation has been cast over what the former actress will be wearing. But experts say we certainly shouldn’t underestimate the dashing prince’s ability to shine as well - similarly with any man on their wedding day. With this in mind, Mark revealed his top tips to ensure grooms look their best:

1. TIMING: Be prepared. Don’t leave things to the last minute, book your groomswear appointment well in advance to give you an opportunity to get everything ready, especially if it’s something bespoke.

2. GET TOGETHER: You and your fiancée should be on the same page regarding the style for your big day.

3. SUIT: Pay close attention to the fit; a great fitting suit will guarantee you won’t look back at your photographs and ask, “What was I thinking?”

4. SHIRT: For almost every wedding day, there’s nothing that looks better than a new crisp white shirt.

5. COORDINATE: Select ties and pocket squares which pick out details from the bridesmaids dresses to compliment the wedding party. Don’t forget to keep your outfit harmonious by matching the colour of your shoes and belts.

6. ACCESSORIES: Adding accessories such as watch fob chains and cufflinks can help ensure that your outfit is personal to you. Some grooms like to match their party but others like to stand out from the crowd by choosing different accessories to the rest of the guys.

7. MODERN RUSTIC: You don’t always have to wear a suit. Another option is to take a more casual approach by wearing chinos, separate jacket and waistcoat or braces to complete the look.

8. ONE STEP FURTHER: A personally tailored suit is a great way to have a memento to remember the day. Something unique that will also help you stand out as the groom.

9GIFTS: Forget the hip flask. Buying your best man and groomsmen their suit is a great gift that can be used again and again.

10. IT’S YOUR BIG DAY TOO: You want to feel special on your big day and look the part. When you see the outfit on, ask yourself is this the outfit I can picture myself in on my wedding day. If it is, you will ooze confidence on your big day.

